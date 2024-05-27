Pre-Paid metre is now N147,000, Consumers kick

After months of shutting down their meter application portals, some Discos over the weekend came out with the reviewed prices of the product.

The hiked prices followed the deregulation of meter sales by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, giving room for vendors and buyers to sell meters at prices convenient to both sides.

With the deregulated meter prices, a single-phase meter rose from N88,000 to an average of N147,000, depending on the vendor. This is about a 67 per cent increase for a single-phase meter.

Already, in reaction,

Electricity consumers are kicking against the hike in the prices of prepaid meters as announced by the power distribution companies.

The Electricity Consumers Protection and Advocacy Centre pointedly said that the electricity sector in the country seems to have been structured to inflict hardships on the masses.

In a notice to its customers, the Eko Electricity Distribution Company said the new meter prices were in line with the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission’s Order on Deregulation of meter prices for the Meter Asset Providers Scheme.

According to the EKEDC, electricity meters from Quantum Manufacturing and Metering Solution Limited are N127,601.26 for one phase, and N231,895.99 for a three-phase.

At Holley Metering Nig Limited, one-phase meter costs N147,640.01 while the price for a three-phase meter rose to N227,207.76.

Gospell Digital Technology Ltd sells one-phase meters at N139,750 as the price for the three-phase is N258,000.

Also, Gosslink Engineering Limited charges N167,700 for a single-phase meter and N258,000 for three-phase meters.

Turbo Energy Ltd has the lowest price of N122,337.76 for a one-phase meter and N206,737.42 for a three-phase.

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company on Friday disclosed that a single-phase smart meter is now N106,802.69, from N88,000. Similarly, the three-phase smart meter is now sold at N210,751.61 from N154,600 before.

The prices were as supplied by IBEDC meter vendor, Mojec Asset Management Company Limited.

The new meter prices took effect from May 23, according to the IBEDC. It was stated that a customer would have his meter installed within 10 working days after payment had been made.

The prices would also be reviewed monthly after a competitive bid process by the vendors, the distribution company added.

“Dear esteemed customer, kindly be notified that there has been a change in the price of meters effective May 23rd, 2024,” the IBEDC announced.

“Meters are to be installed in customer’s premises within 10 working days after payment.

“Cost of meters will be determined monthly after a competitive bid process by the vendors,” the notice read partly.

In the same vein, the Abuja, Benin, Port Harcourt and Kano Discos have all announced the reviewed prices of prepaid meters, choosing almost the same vendors.