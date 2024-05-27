Ribadu debunks supporting Ado Bayero, warns Kano dep.Gov

National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, has threatened to file a defamation suit against Kano State deputy governor, Aminu Gwarzo.

Gwarzo had alleged that Ribadu facilitated the return of Bayero to Kano, by providing him with a private jet.

In a letter to Gwarzo, Ribadu’s solicitors, Aliyu & Musa Chambers, demanded an apology from the deputy governor.

The letter read in part, “The attention of our client was drawn to a video clip being shared on different social media platforms wherein you granted an interview at Emir’s Palace in Kano on Saturday, the 25th day of May 2024, in a very calm atmosphere, and without any provocation whatsoever, falsely accusing our client of using his office to kill the people of Kano State and maim their properties.

“In the clip, you were shown to be speaking in Hausa. Your false accusations against our client portraying his office as an appendage of a political party and a willing tool to cause chaos in Kano is false and done with the intention of damaging the hard-earned reputation of our client in the eyes of the right-thinking members of the society and indeed it has succeeded in doing so.

“In all the places he has served, our client has never been accused of any wrongdoing. Given this illustrious background, it is inconceivable that someone would harbour the thought that our client would descend his exalted office so low as to interfere in the local tussle of the Kano Emirate.

“The wide coverage you gave your interview has caused serious embarrassment to our client and his family.

“Since the publication, our client has been receiving a barrage of telephone calls both within and outside Nigeria from friends and associates who felt disappointed in him because of the false allegation owing to the fact that it came from a person occupying the office of Deputy Governor of Kano State.

“Our client and his office take your allegations seriously and by this letter, our client is demanding that you provide irrefutable evidence to substantiate your claims. If you have no proof, our client demands you to within 24 hours retract the libellous allegation in a similar manner you made it as well as give it wide media circulation and issue a public apology in five national dailies with wide national coverage and on popular online platforms.

Note that if you fail to do so, our client will be compelled to seek redress in a court of law.”