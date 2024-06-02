AiT, Alagbado environs upgraded to Band A Electricity Billings in Lagos !

This is true and authentic!..Though suspected to be so before now, with doubting thoughts of may be may- be- not .
Residents in this part of Lagos State who have been enjoyingy stable electricity supply have been upgraded to Band A , beginning June 1,2024.
“Just loaded my meter now and I was surprised to see just 22.4 unit for N5000 instead of 74 unit”
a resident raised the alarm.
A message, from official source announced it in a tearse message :Good morning house, this is to inform all our customers on Aminkanle 33kv fdr, that they have been moved to Band A with effect from today 01/06/2024.
This affected all customers on 33kv fdr. Like Adeola, Ola Oluwa,Ipaja 1&2, Bayo Olaoye, Ifedara 1&2, Tokura Anygbusi etc
YOUNEWS recalled that on Wednesday, April 4, 2024, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission approved an increase in electricity tariff for customers under the Band A classification.
The vice chairman of NERC, Musliu Oseni, said customers on the band will now pay N225 per kilowatt-hour (KWh) rather than N66.
This represents 15 percent of Nigeria’s 12 million grid customers, or about 1.8 million subscribers.
Band A customers are electricity consumers who enjoy 20 to 24 hours of power supply daily while those in Band B have 16 to 20 hours. Those in Band C make do with 12 to 16 hours, Band D power users have eight to 12 hours daily, and Band E subscribers enjoy four to eight hours of electricity every day.
Here is a list of Lagos State Band A subscribers as released by NERC:
Ikeja Distribution Company (IKEDC)
- Ijaiye (11-IJUINJ-T1-Ajuwon) in Abule-Egba Business Unit enjoys 601KW/h
- Hiltop (11-HilltopINJ-T1-Hilltop) in Akowonjo Business Unit enjoys 656KW/h
- Egbeda (33-AlimoshoTCN-Agege) in Akowonjo Business Unit enjoys 425KW/h
- Adekunle Fajuyi (Adekunle FajuyiINJ-T1-Isaac John) in Ikeja Business Unit enjoys 1,195KW/h
- Adekunle Fajuyi (Adekunle FajuyiINJ-T1-Oduduwa) in Ikeja Business Unit enjoys 1,104KW/h
- Adeniyi Jones (Adeniyi JonesINJ-T1-Adeniyi Jones) in Ikeja Business Unit enjoys 1,117KW/h
- Ilupeju (11-ILUPEJUINJ-T1-BHOJSON) in Ikeja Business Unit enjoys 1,619KW/h
- Ilupeju (11-ILUPEJUINJ-T4-Ikorodu) in Ikeja Business Unit enjoys 997KW/h
- Maryland (11-MarylandINJ-T1-PTC) in Ikeja Business Unit enjoys 1,152KW/h
- New Alausa (11-New AlausaINJ-T4-Allen) in Ikeja Business Unit enjoys 1,085KW/h
- New Alausa (11-New AlausaINJ-T4-Oregun) in Ikeja Business Unit enjoys 1,172KW/h
- New Alausa (11-New AlausaINJ-T4-Siyanbola) in Ikeja Business Unit enjoys 1,142KW/h
- New Alausa (11-New AlausaINJ-T5-Kudirat) in Ikeja Business Unit enjoys 995KW/h
- New Alausa (11-New AlausaINJ-T6-Awolowo) in Ikeja Business Unit enjoys 1,009KW/h
- New Alausa (11-New AlausaINJ-T6-Ogundana) in Ikeja Business Unit enjoys 1,067KW/h
- Ojodu (OjoduINJ-T2-Express) in Ikeja Business Unit enjoys 960KW/h
- Ojodu (OjoduINJ-T2-River Valley) in Ikeja Business Unit enjoys 997KW/h
- Opebi (11-PTCINJ-T1-Opebi) in Ikeja Business Unit enjoys 971KW/h
- Opebi (11-PTCINJ-T2-Awuse) in Ikeja Business Unit enjoys 1,232KW/h
- Opebi (11-PTCINJ-T3-General Hospital) in Ikeja Business Unit enjoys 1,176KW/h
- Opebi (11-PTCINJ-T3-Oba Akinjobi) in Ikeja Business Unit enjoys 1,082KW/h
- Secretariat Estate (11-SecretariatINJ-T1-Estate) in Ikeja Business Unit enjoys 1,074KW/h
- Secretariat Estate (11-SecretariatINJ-T2-Agidingbi) in Ikeja Business Unit enjoys 1,007KW/h
- Oshodi (11-AjaoINJ-T2-Sholanke) in Oshodi Business Unit enjoys 929KW/h
- Oshodi (11-ItireINJ-T2-Canal) in Oshodi Business Unit enjoys 733KW/h
- Oshodi (11-ItireINJ-T3-Ago) in Oshodi Business Unit enjoys 723KW/h
- Oshodi (11-Oke AfaINJ-T1-LCHE) in Oshodi Business Unit enjoys 721KW/h
- Oshodi (11-ItireINJ-T3-Ago) in Oshodi Business Unit enjoys 723KW/h
- Ejigbo (33-EjigboTCN-Agodo) in Oshodi Business Unit enjoys 890KW/h
- Ejigbo (33-EjigboTCN-Egbe) in Oshodi Business Unit enjoys 905KW/h
- Ejigbo (33-EjigboTCN-Igando) in Oshodi Business Unit enjoys 1,352KW/h
- Ejigbo (33-EjigboTCN-Oke Afa 2) in Oshodi Business Unit enjoys 714KW/h
- Shomolu (11-IgbobiINJ-T3-Railway) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 791KW/h
- Shomolu (11-Ilupeju BypassINJ-T1-Bypass) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 1,000KW/h
- Shomolu (11-Ilupeju BypassINJ-T1-Industrial) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 607KW/h
- Shomolu (11-Ilupeju BypassINJ-T1-Obanikoro) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 958KW/h
- Shomolu (11-IlupejuINJ-T3-Coker) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 1,039KW/h
- Shomolu (11-IlupejuINJ-T3-Palmgroove) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 1,027KW/h
- Shomolu (11-IlupejuINJ-T3-Obanikoro) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 942KW/h
- Magodo (MagodoINJ-T1-Emmanuel Keshi) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 1,067KW/h
- Magodo (MagodoINJ-T1-Owulade) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 959KW/h
- Magodo (MagodoINJ-T1-Shangisha) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 1,034KW/h
- Magodo (MagodoINJ-T2-Bashiru) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 1,128KW/h
- Maryland (MarylandINJ-T1-Okupe) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 963KW/h
- Maryland (MarylandINJ-T2-Westex) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 994KW/h
- Maryland (MarylandINJ-T3-Demurin) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 904KW/h
- Maryland (MarylandINJ-T3-Sylvia) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 1008KW/h
- Ogudu (OguduINJ-T1-CAC) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 966KW/h
- Ogudu (OguduINJ-T1-Express) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 938KW/h
- Ogudu (OguduINJ-T3-Soluyi) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 916KW/h
- Olowora (OloworaINJ-T1-UNILAG) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 904KW/h
- Oworo (OworoINJ-T1-Anthony) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 982KW/h
- Oworo (OworoINJ-T3-Gbagada) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 1,004KW/h
- Opic (AlausaTCN-Opic) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 919KW/h
Eko Distribution Company (EKEDC)
- Ajele (11kv-CSS) in Ajele Business Unit enjoys 432KW/h
- Ajele (11kv-Moloney) in Ajele Business Unit enjoys 499KW/h
- Ajele (11kv-NEPA 2) in Ajele Business Unit enjoys 333KW/h
- Ajele (11kv-Shaw Road) in Ajele Business Unit enjoys 1,082KW/h
- Ajele (11kv-TBS) in Ajele Business Unit enjoys 563KW/h
- Ajegunle (11kv-Ajegunle Express) in Apapa Business Unit enjoys 312KW/h
- Brosette (11kv-Brosette) in Apapa Business Unit enjoys 1,396KW/h
- Olofin (11kv-Olofin) in Apapa Business Unit enjoys 700KW/h
- Warehouse (11kv-Warehouse) in Apapa Business Unit enjoys 741KW/h
- Wharf Road (11kv-Wharf Road) in Apapa Business Unit enjoys 473KW/h
- Ijora (11kv-Abeokuta Express) in Ijora Business Unit enjoys 417KW/h
- Ijora (11kv-Bagco) in Ijora Business Unit enjoys 512KW/h
- Ijora (11kv-Census) in Ijora Business Unit enjoys 646KW/h
- Iganmu (11kv-Iganmu 2) in Ijora Business Unit enjoys 453KW/h
- Kernel (11kv-Kernel) in Ijora Business Unit enjoys 691KW/h
- Domsat (11kv-Domsat) in Ijora Business Unit enjoys 872KW/h
- Novelty (11kv-Novelty) in Ijora Business Unit enjoys 1,088KW/h
- Parliamentary (11kv-Parliamentary) in Ijora Business Unit enjoys 1,016KW/h
- Agungi (11kv-Agungi) in Ijora Business Unit enjoys 460KW/h
- 1004 (11kv-1004 1) in Island Business Unit enjoys 918KW/h
- 2nd Avenue (11kv-2nd Avenue) in Island Business Unit enjoys 1,563KW/h
- Corporation Drive (11kv-Corporation Drive) in Island Business Unit enjoys 1,009KW/h
- Federal Palace Express (11kv-Federal Palace Express) in Island Business Unit enjoys 1,084KW/h
- Federal Secretariat (11kv-Federal Secretariat) in Island Business Unit enjoys 1,556KW/h
- Foreshore (11kv-Foreshore) in Island Business Unit enjoys 1,585KW/h
- ICON (11kv-Icon) in Island Business Unit enjoys 2,134KW/h
- Idowu Martins (11kv-Idowu Martins) in Island Business Unit enjoys 1,734KW/h
- Kingsway (11kv-Kingsway) in Island Business Unit enjoys 1,333KW/h
- Mobolaji Johson (11kv-Mobolaji Johson) in Island Business Unit enjoys 1,154KW/h
- New Idumagbo (11kv-New Idumagbo) in Island Business Unit enjoys 546KW/h
- Ologun Agbaje (11kv-Ologun Agbaje) in Island Business Unit enjoys 1,273KW/h
- Parkview (11kv-Parkview) in Island Business Unit enjoys 1,401KW/h
- Station Feeder (11kv-Station Feeder) in Island Business Unit enjoys 856KW/h
- Bashorun Ogunsanya (11kv-Bashorun Ogunsanya) in Island Business Unit enjoys 1,130KW/h
- VGC Road 2 (11kv-VGC Road 2) in Island Business Unit enjoys 500KW/h
- VGC Road 3 (11kv-VGC Road 3) in Island Business Unit enjoys 704KW/h
- VGC Road 4 (11kv-VGC Road 3) in Island Business Unit enjoys 562KW/h
- Wole Olateju (11kv-Wole Olateju) in Island Business Unit enjoys 1,237KW/h
- Elegushi (33kv-Elegushi) in Island Business Unit enjoys 685KW/h
- Igbo Efon (33kv-Igbo Efon) in Island Business Unit enjoys 1,045KW/h
- Elegushi (33kv-Ikate Express) in Island Business Unit enjoys 992KW/h
- Lekki (33kv-Lekki) in Island Business Unit enjoys 2,216KW/h
- Orile (11kv-Texlon) in Orile Business Unit enjoys 220KW/h