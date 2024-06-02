Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » AiT, Alagbado environs upgraded to Band A Electricity Billings in Lagos !

AiT, Alagbado environs upgraded to Band A Electricity Billings in Lagos !

June 2, 2024

This is true and authentic!..Though suspected to be so before now, with doubting thoughts of may be may- be- not .

Residents in this part of Lagos State who have been enjoyingy stable electricity supply have been upgraded to Band A , beginning June 1,2024.

“Just loaded my meter now and I was surprised to see just 22.4 unit for N5000 instead of 74 unit”
a resident raised the alarm.

A message, from official source announced it in a tearse message :Good morning house, this is to inform all our customers on Aminkanle 33kv fdr, that they have been moved to Band A with effect from today 01/06/2024.
Regards.

This affected all customers on 33kv fdr. Like Adeola, Ola Oluwa,Ipaja 1&2, Bayo Olaoye, Ifedara 1&2, Tokura Anygbusi etc

YOUNEWS recalled that on Wednesday, April 4, 2024, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission approved an increase in electricity tariff for customers under the Band A classification.

The vice chairman of NERC, Musliu Oseni, said customers on the band will now pay N225 per kilowatt-hour (KWh) rather than N66.
This represents 15 percent of Nigeria’s 12 million grid customers, or about 1.8 million subscribers.

Band A customers are electricity consumers who enjoy 20 to 24 hours of power supply daily while those in Band B have 16 to 20 hours. Those in Band C make do with 12 to 16 hours, Band D power users have eight to 12 hours daily, and Band E subscribers enjoy four to eight hours of electricity every day.

Here is a list of Lagos State Band A subscribers as released by NERC:

Ikeja Distribution Company (IKEDC)

  1. Ijaiye (11-IJUINJ-T1-Ajuwon) in Abule-Egba Business Unit enjoys 601KW/h
  2. Hiltop (11-HilltopINJ-T1-Hilltop) in Akowonjo Business Unit enjoys 656KW/h
  3. Egbeda (33-AlimoshoTCN-Agege) in Akowonjo Business Unit enjoys 425KW/h
  4. Adekunle Fajuyi (Adekunle FajuyiINJ-T1-Isaac John) in Ikeja Business Unit enjoys 1,195KW/h
  5. Adekunle Fajuyi (Adekunle FajuyiINJ-T1-Oduduwa) in Ikeja Business Unit enjoys 1,104KW/h
  6. Adeniyi Jones (Adeniyi JonesINJ-T1-Adeniyi Jones) in Ikeja Business Unit enjoys 1,117KW/h
  7. Ilupeju (11-ILUPEJUINJ-T1-BHOJSON) in Ikeja Business Unit enjoys 1,619KW/h
  8. Ilupeju (11-ILUPEJUINJ-T4-Ikorodu) in Ikeja Business Unit enjoys 997KW/h
  9. Maryland (11-MarylandINJ-T1-PTC) in Ikeja Business Unit enjoys 1,152KW/h
  10. New Alausa (11-New AlausaINJ-T4-Allen) in Ikeja Business Unit enjoys 1,085KW/h
  11. New Alausa (11-New AlausaINJ-T4-Oregun) in Ikeja Business Unit enjoys 1,172KW/h
  12. New Alausa (11-New AlausaINJ-T4-Siyanbola) in Ikeja Business Unit enjoys 1,142KW/h
  13. New Alausa (11-New AlausaINJ-T5-Kudirat) in Ikeja Business Unit enjoys 995KW/h
  14. New Alausa (11-New AlausaINJ-T6-Awolowo) in Ikeja Business Unit enjoys 1,009KW/h
  15. New Alausa (11-New AlausaINJ-T6-Ogundana) in Ikeja Business Unit enjoys 1,067KW/h
  16. Ojodu (OjoduINJ-T2-Express) in Ikeja Business Unit enjoys 960KW/h
  17. Ojodu (OjoduINJ-T2-River Valley) in Ikeja Business Unit enjoys 997KW/h
  18. Opebi (11-PTCINJ-T1-Opebi) in Ikeja Business Unit enjoys 971KW/h
  19. Opebi (11-PTCINJ-T2-Awuse) in Ikeja Business Unit enjoys 1,232KW/h
  20. Opebi (11-PTCINJ-T3-General Hospital) in Ikeja Business Unit enjoys 1,176KW/h
  21. Opebi (11-PTCINJ-T3-Oba Akinjobi) in Ikeja Business Unit enjoys 1,082KW/h
  22. Secretariat Estate (11-SecretariatINJ-T1-Estate) in Ikeja Business Unit enjoys 1,074KW/h
  23. Secretariat Estate (11-SecretariatINJ-T2-Agidingbi) in Ikeja Business Unit enjoys 1,007KW/h
  24. Oshodi (11-AjaoINJ-T2-Sholanke) in Oshodi Business Unit enjoys 929KW/h
  25. Oshodi (11-ItireINJ-T2-Canal) in Oshodi Business Unit enjoys 733KW/h
  26. Oshodi (11-ItireINJ-T3-Ago) in Oshodi Business Unit enjoys 723KW/h
  27. Oshodi (11-Oke AfaINJ-T1-LCHE) in Oshodi Business Unit enjoys 721KW/h
  29. Ejigbo (33-EjigboTCN-Agodo) in Oshodi Business Unit enjoys 890KW/h
  30. Ejigbo (33-EjigboTCN-Egbe) in Oshodi Business Unit enjoys 905KW/h
  31. Ejigbo (33-EjigboTCN-Igando) in Oshodi Business Unit enjoys 1,352KW/h
  32. Ejigbo (33-EjigboTCN-Oke Afa 2) in Oshodi Business Unit enjoys 714KW/h
  33. Shomolu (11-IgbobiINJ-T3-Railway) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 791KW/h
  34. Shomolu (11-Ilupeju BypassINJ-T1-Bypass) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 1,000KW/h
  35. Shomolu (11-Ilupeju BypassINJ-T1-Industrial) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 607KW/h
  36. Shomolu (11-Ilupeju BypassINJ-T1-Obanikoro) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 958KW/h
  37. Shomolu (11-IlupejuINJ-T3-Coker) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 1,039KW/h
  38. Shomolu (11-IlupejuINJ-T3-Palmgroove) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 1,027KW/h
  39. Shomolu (11-IlupejuINJ-T3-Obanikoro) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 942KW/h
  40. Magodo (MagodoINJ-T1-Emmanuel Keshi) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 1,067KW/h
  41. Magodo (MagodoINJ-T1-Owulade) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 959KW/h
  42. Magodo (MagodoINJ-T1-Shangisha) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 1,034KW/h
  43. Magodo (MagodoINJ-T2-Bashiru) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 1,128KW/h
  44. Maryland (MarylandINJ-T1-Okupe) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 963KW/h
  45. Maryland (MarylandINJ-T2-Westex) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 994KW/h
  46. Maryland (MarylandINJ-T3-Demurin) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 904KW/h
  47. Maryland (MarylandINJ-T3-Sylvia) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 1008KW/h
  48. Ogudu (OguduINJ-T1-CAC) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 966KW/h
  49. Ogudu (OguduINJ-T1-Express) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 938KW/h
  50. Ogudu (OguduINJ-T3-Soluyi) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 916KW/h
  51. Olowora (OloworaINJ-T1-UNILAG) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 904KW/h
  52. Oworo (OworoINJ-T1-Anthony) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 982KW/h
  53. Oworo (OworoINJ-T3-Gbagada) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 1,004KW/h
  54. Opic (AlausaTCN-Opic) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 919KW/h

Eko Distribution Company (EKEDC)

  1. Ajele (11kv-CSS) in Ajele Business Unit enjoys 432KW/h
  2. Ajele (11kv-Moloney) in Ajele Business Unit enjoys 499KW/h
  3. Ajele (11kv-NEPA 2) in Ajele Business Unit enjoys 333KW/h
  4. Ajele (11kv-Shaw Road) in Ajele Business Unit enjoys 1,082KW/h
  5. Ajele (11kv-TBS) in Ajele Business Unit enjoys 563KW/h
  6. Ajegunle (11kv-Ajegunle Express) in Apapa Business Unit enjoys 312KW/h
  7. Brosette (11kv-Brosette) in Apapa Business Unit enjoys 1,396KW/h
  8. Olofin (11kv-Olofin) in Apapa Business Unit enjoys 700KW/h
  9. Warehouse (11kv-Warehouse) in Apapa Business Unit enjoys 741KW/h
  10. Wharf Road (11kv-Wharf Road) in Apapa Business Unit enjoys 473KW/h
  11. Ijora (11kv-Abeokuta Express) in Ijora Business Unit enjoys 417KW/h
  12. Ijora (11kv-Bagco) in Ijora Business Unit enjoys 512KW/h
  13. Ijora (11kv-Census) in Ijora Business Unit enjoys 646KW/h
  14. Iganmu (11kv-Iganmu 2) in Ijora Business Unit enjoys 453KW/h
  15. Kernel (11kv-Kernel) in Ijora Business Unit enjoys 691KW/h
  16. Domsat (11kv-Domsat) in Ijora Business Unit enjoys 872KW/h
  17. Novelty (11kv-Novelty) in Ijora Business Unit enjoys 1,088KW/h
  18. Parliamentary (11kv-Parliamentary) in Ijora Business Unit enjoys 1,016KW/h
  19. Agungi (11kv-Agungi) in Ijora Business Unit enjoys 460KW/h
  20. 1004 (11kv-1004 1) in Island Business Unit enjoys 918KW/h
  21. 2nd Avenue (11kv-2nd Avenue) in Island Business Unit enjoys 1,563KW/h
  22. Corporation Drive (11kv-Corporation Drive) in Island Business Unit enjoys 1,009KW/h
  23. Federal Palace Express (11kv-Federal Palace Express) in Island Business Unit enjoys 1,084KW/h
  24. Federal Secretariat (11kv-Federal Secretariat) in Island Business Unit enjoys 1,556KW/h
  25. Foreshore (11kv-Foreshore) in Island Business Unit enjoys 1,585KW/h
  26. ICON (11kv-Icon) in Island Business Unit enjoys 2,134KW/h
  27. Idowu Martins (11kv-Idowu Martins) in Island Business Unit enjoys 1,734KW/h
  28. Kingsway (11kv-Kingsway) in Island Business Unit enjoys 1,333KW/h
  29. Mobolaji Johson (11kv-Mobolaji Johson) in Island Business Unit enjoys 1,154KW/h
  30. New Idumagbo (11kv-New Idumagbo) in Island Business Unit enjoys 546KW/h
  31. Ologun Agbaje (11kv-Ologun Agbaje) in Island Business Unit enjoys 1,273KW/h
  32. Parkview (11kv-Parkview) in Island Business Unit enjoys 1,401KW/h
  33. Station Feeder (11kv-Station Feeder) in Island Business Unit enjoys 856KW/h
  34. Bashorun Ogunsanya (11kv-Bashorun Ogunsanya) in Island Business Unit enjoys 1,130KW/h
  35. VGC Road 2 (11kv-VGC Road 2) in Island Business Unit enjoys 500KW/h
  36. VGC Road 3 (11kv-VGC Road 3) in Island Business Unit enjoys 704KW/h
  37. VGC Road 4 (11kv-VGC Road 3) in Island Business Unit enjoys 562KW/h
  38. Wole Olateju (11kv-Wole Olateju) in Island Business Unit enjoys 1,237KW/h
  39. Elegushi (33kv-Elegushi) in Island Business Unit enjoys 685KW/h
  40. Igbo Efon (33kv-Igbo Efon) in Island Business Unit enjoys 1,045KW/h
  41. Elegushi (33kv-Ikate Express) in Island Business Unit enjoys 992KW/h
  42. Lekki (33kv-Lekki) in Island Business Unit enjoys 2,216KW/h
  43. Orile (11kv-Texlon) in Orile Business Unit enjoys 220KW/h

