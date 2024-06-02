AiT, Alagbado environs upgraded to Band A Electricity Billings in Lagos !

This is true and authentic!..Though suspected to be so before now, with doubting thoughts of may be may- be- not .

Residents in this part of Lagos State who have been enjoyingy stable electricity supply have been upgraded to Band A , beginning June 1,2024.

“Just loaded my meter now and I was surprised to see just 22.4 unit for N5000 instead of 74 unit”

a resident raised the alarm.

A message, from official source announced it in a tearse message :Good morning house, this is to inform all our customers on Aminkanle 33kv fdr, that they have been moved to Band A with effect from today 01/06/2024.

Regards.

This affected all customers on 33kv fdr. Like Adeola, Ola Oluwa,Ipaja 1&2, Bayo Olaoye, Ifedara 1&2, Tokura Anygbusi etc

YOUNEWS recalled that on Wednesday, April 4, 2024, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission approved an increase in electricity tariff for customers under the Band A classification.

The vice chairman of NERC, Musliu Oseni, said customers on the band will now pay N225 per kilowatt-hour (KWh) rather than N66.

This represents 15 percent of Nigeria’s 12 million grid customers, or about 1.8 million subscribers.

Band A customers are electricity consumers who enjoy 20 to 24 hours of power supply daily while those in Band B have 16 to 20 hours. Those in Band C make do with 12 to 16 hours, Band D power users have eight to 12 hours daily, and Band E subscribers enjoy four to eight hours of electricity every day.

Here is a list of Lagos State Band A subscribers as released by NERC:

Ikeja Distribution Company (IKEDC)

Ijaiye (11-IJUINJ-T1-Ajuwon) in Abule-Egba Business Unit enjoys 601KW/h Hiltop (11-HilltopINJ-T1-Hilltop) in Akowonjo Business Unit enjoys 656KW/h Egbeda (33-AlimoshoTCN-Agege) in Akowonjo Business Unit enjoys 425KW/h Adekunle Fajuyi (Adekunle FajuyiINJ-T1-Isaac John) in Ikeja Business Unit enjoys 1,195KW/h Adekunle Fajuyi (Adekunle FajuyiINJ-T1-Oduduwa) in Ikeja Business Unit enjoys 1,104KW/h Adeniyi Jones (Adeniyi JonesINJ-T1-Adeniyi Jones) in Ikeja Business Unit enjoys 1,117KW/h Ilupeju (11-ILUPEJUINJ-T1-BHOJSON) in Ikeja Business Unit enjoys 1,619KW/h Ilupeju (11-ILUPEJUINJ-T4-Ikorodu) in Ikeja Business Unit enjoys 997KW/h Maryland (11-MarylandINJ-T1-PTC) in Ikeja Business Unit enjoys 1,152KW/h New Alausa (11-New AlausaINJ-T4-Allen) in Ikeja Business Unit enjoys 1,085KW/h New Alausa (11-New AlausaINJ-T4-Oregun) in Ikeja Business Unit enjoys 1,172KW/h New Alausa (11-New AlausaINJ-T4-Siyanbola) in Ikeja Business Unit enjoys 1,142KW/h New Alausa (11-New AlausaINJ-T5-Kudirat) in Ikeja Business Unit enjoys 995KW/h New Alausa (11-New AlausaINJ-T6-Awolowo) in Ikeja Business Unit enjoys 1,009KW/h New Alausa (11-New AlausaINJ-T6-Ogundana) in Ikeja Business Unit enjoys 1,067KW/h Ojodu (OjoduINJ-T2-Express) in Ikeja Business Unit enjoys 960KW/h Ojodu (OjoduINJ-T2-River Valley) in Ikeja Business Unit enjoys 997KW/h Opebi (11-PTCINJ-T1-Opebi) in Ikeja Business Unit enjoys 971KW/h Opebi (11-PTCINJ-T2-Awuse) in Ikeja Business Unit enjoys 1,232KW/h Opebi (11-PTCINJ-T3-General Hospital) in Ikeja Business Unit enjoys 1,176KW/h Opebi (11-PTCINJ-T3-Oba Akinjobi) in Ikeja Business Unit enjoys 1,082KW/h Secretariat Estate (11-SecretariatINJ-T1-Estate) in Ikeja Business Unit enjoys 1,074KW/h Secretariat Estate (11-SecretariatINJ-T2-Agidingbi) in Ikeja Business Unit enjoys 1,007KW/h Oshodi (11-AjaoINJ-T2-Sholanke) in Oshodi Business Unit enjoys 929KW/h Oshodi (11-ItireINJ-T2-Canal) in Oshodi Business Unit enjoys 733KW/h Oshodi (11-ItireINJ-T3-Ago) in Oshodi Business Unit enjoys 723KW/h Oshodi (11-Oke AfaINJ-T1-LCHE) in Oshodi Business Unit enjoys 721KW/h Oshodi (11-ItireINJ-T3-Ago) in Oshodi Business Unit enjoys 723KW/h Ejigbo (33-EjigboTCN-Agodo) in Oshodi Business Unit enjoys 890KW/h Ejigbo (33-EjigboTCN-Egbe) in Oshodi Business Unit enjoys 905KW/h Ejigbo (33-EjigboTCN-Igando) in Oshodi Business Unit enjoys 1,352KW/h Ejigbo (33-EjigboTCN-Oke Afa 2) in Oshodi Business Unit enjoys 714KW/h Shomolu (11-IgbobiINJ-T3-Railway) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 791KW/h Shomolu (11-Ilupeju BypassINJ-T1-Bypass) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 1,000KW/h Shomolu (11-Ilupeju BypassINJ-T1-Industrial) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 607KW/h Shomolu (11-Ilupeju BypassINJ-T1-Obanikoro) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 958KW/h Shomolu (11-IlupejuINJ-T3-Coker) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 1,039KW/h Shomolu (11-IlupejuINJ-T3-Palmgroove) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 1,027KW/h Shomolu (11-IlupejuINJ-T3-Obanikoro) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 942KW/h Magodo (MagodoINJ-T1-Emmanuel Keshi) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 1,067KW/h Magodo (MagodoINJ-T1-Owulade) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 959KW/h Magodo (MagodoINJ-T1-Shangisha) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 1,034KW/h Magodo (MagodoINJ-T2-Bashiru) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 1,128KW/h Maryland (MarylandINJ-T1-Okupe) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 963KW/h Maryland (MarylandINJ-T2-Westex) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 994KW/h Maryland (MarylandINJ-T3-Demurin) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 904KW/h Maryland (MarylandINJ-T3-Sylvia) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 1008KW/h Ogudu (OguduINJ-T1-CAC) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 966KW/h Ogudu (OguduINJ-T1-Express) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 938KW/h Ogudu (OguduINJ-T3-Soluyi) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 916KW/h Olowora (OloworaINJ-T1-UNILAG) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 904KW/h Oworo (OworoINJ-T1-Anthony) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 982KW/h Oworo (OworoINJ-T3-Gbagada) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 1,004KW/h Opic (AlausaTCN-Opic) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 919KW/h

Eko Distribution Company (EKEDC)