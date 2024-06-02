Obasanjo laments, Nigeria more volatile, uncertain..calls for leadership change

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, said on Saturday that Nigeria was becoming more volatile, uncertain and complex.

He added that insecurity had made the country a dangerous place, filled with so much suffering and hunger.

For him, the leadership has to wake up to its responsibilities in other to create a better world for all Nigerians.

He said these in Lagos at the Africa Methodist Council Heads of Conference Summit and Women’s Movement Leadership Summit, where he was the Chairman of the public lecture.

He asked that Nigerian leaders must re-evaluate the world.

“How do we re-evaluate the world? That is what I believe we have to do in our re-evaluating the world. What do we do? Jesus Christ himself told us that in this world, we would have trouble.

“I will give you two points. Wake up! We need a new generation of leaders; moral leaders, transformational leaders, and servant leaders.

“This new generation of leaders will lead by showing love and leading the re-evaluation and transformation,” he said.

Speaking further, he said, “Nigeria as it is now is volatile, uncertain, complex, ambiguous and dangerous.

“We have resources in Africa; we have 70 per cent of the world’s copper. Japan has no mineral resources. Singapore is even worse. No resources!

“But, whatever resources we have, if we are devoid of leadership, it won’t get us anywhere. That is why leadership in Africa is very important.

“We can’t create an Africa of hope, prosperity, devoid of oppression and one of security, peace and where leaders have vision, knowledge and understanding this way.”

He also noted that the late South African freedom fighter, Nelson Mandela, and Preacher, Desmond Tutu, advised him to contest the presidency for the second time.

He said, “When I came out of prison, and there was pressure mounting on me to take the mantle of leadership in Nigeria, the only place I went outside Nigeria was South Africa. I went to seek advice from Nelson Mandela and Desmond Tutu.

“Nelson said, ‘Olu, whatever your instinct tells you, do it.’ Tutu said, ‘If your people want you to serve, serve and stop making excuses’.

“I came back home and decided to make myself available and contest for the presidency of Nigeria.

“I found out that the years I spent in prison were advantageous to me in serving as president when I was elected.

“We can get good out of bad. That also happened to Nelson Mandela.

“When we get good leaders, let’s make maximum use of them because good leaders don’t flog. When you get one in a generation, make good use of them. Let’s learn the right lesson from them.

Western democracy model not working for Nigeria, Obasanjo insists

“We cannot make the world less volatile, simple or unambiguous unless we have the right type of leaders. We are talking about leaders that take examples of Jesus Christ and become like him.”

Leaders who will lead us to the promised land.”

Advising up-and-coming politicians, he said it was a pity most politicians took politics as a profession without any backup plan.

He said, “Politicians are a different kettle of fish. They have to be in the world and be to some extent of the world.

“You must not be a professional politician. Politics is one profession you go into without any training. You can wake up today and say you are a politician.

“If you are going to be a successful politician you must have an alternative to being a politician, another means of livelihood

“When I was President, because I had to listen to my party and they wanted to push me in the way I should not go, I always told them, ‘Look! My farm is there. Take your job. I go back to my farm.’

“Some politicians have no second address. That is a great pity. A politician who has no second address will stand for anything. He has no principle, morality, dos and don’ts.