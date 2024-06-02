Opinion: Is Wole Soyinka really fantastic ?

Prof Wole Soyinka, I can’t remember anything said by him

From things fall apart alone there are many sayings that can be extracted and even applied in modern day from the genius Chinua Achebe.

I have a different taste in literature and I am not a consumer of texts from Prof Wole Soyinka

He deserves his respect for all his work and prize though, but I will pick Chinua Achebe, Onobrakpei, Ben Okri, Flora Nwakpa, and Cyprian Ekwensi and read them any day over Soyinka.

Apart from a noble prize won when even better African writers boycotted it in protest against racism, and a controversial confraternity that has transformed and spiralled out of control, there isn’t much else going on with Wole.

In the list of all time best writers from Nigeria, it’s Achebe, and even CNA before Soyinka, then followed by Ben Okri and Flora Nwakpa.

I have read Things Fall Apart 5 times and I still own a foreign copy purchased in the UK, will pass it on to my kids and make them read and metabolise it.

Will read it to them and explain it along.

The quality of the grammar in that book possessed me, the lessons diffused, the cultural density is spot on.

It’s a literary bible and this man wrote it at 27.

This book is the best book written ever by a Nigerian, the all time best seller and the most translated.

He is the brightest literary scholar of Nigerian decent that I know and facts are on my side.

My goodness, if you watch his interviews from his 20s you will pity our current education.

Things have really fallen apart.

Chinua is unbelievably brilliant and a noble prize doesn’t deserve him, he is bigger than it.

If he were Greek or Indian, he would be worthy of being deified and worshipped fervently.

This opinion is mine and I wouldn’t be surprised or worried if you struggle with it.

NB: Both of them are novelists and Wole is a playwright as well.