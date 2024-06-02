Tinubu warns Labour ahead of Monday Nationwide Strike

The Federal Government has warned that the national minimum wage being demanded by labour could destabilise the economy.

Organised Labour had given a May 31, 2024 ultimatum on the new minimum wage.

On Tuesday, May 28, talks between the Federal Government and Organised Labour broke down after the government and the Organised Private Sector raised their offers to N60,000.

The government added N3,000 to its initial offer of N57,000 proposed last week, making the total figure N60,000. It was dismissed by labour at the meeting.

Sources from both the Trade Union Congress and Nigeria Labour Congress, are saying that the Federal Government and the organised private sector should not expect labour to accept anything less than a six-digit offer.

The unions said the government was not serious about the negotiations, adding that the shift from N48,000 to N57,000 was too meagre to be considered as ‘shifting grounds’.

They noted that the promise made by President Bola Tinubu when he became President and on Workers’ Day was that the Federal Government would pay a living wage, adding that N57,000 did not fall into that category.

On Friday, the Nigeria Labour Congress declared an indefinite nationwide strike, starting on Monday, June 3, 2024, due to the Federal Government’s refusal to increase the proposed minimum wage above N60,000.

The President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, announced that the strike followed failed negotiations between the government and organised labour.

Despite the government’s final offer of N60,000, which included a recent increase from an initial N57,000, the labour unions found the proposal insufficient.

At the meeting, labour revised its demand, reducing it by N3,000 from the initial N497,000 proposed last week, setting the new proposal at N494,000.

Despite this concession, the negotiations remained deadlocked as the government maintained its offer of N60,000, leading to the declaration of a nationwide indefinite strike.

Speaking the mind of Mr President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Minister of State for Labour, Nkeiruka Onyecheoja, said the strike was unnecessary, urging the Organised Labour to return to the negotiation table for more discourse.

Speaking on the decision of Organised Labour to embark on strike in protest, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the sum of N494,000 national minimum wage demanded by organised labour, which cumulatively amounts to the sum of N9.5 trillion bill yearly was capable of destabilising the economy and jeopardiing the welfare of over 200 million Nigerians.

Speaking at a news conference in Abuja, the minister said the offer of N60,000 minimum wage by the Federal Government, which translates to a 100 per cent increase on the existing minimum wage of 2019, had been accepted by the Organised Private Sector, which is a member of the tripartite committee of the negotiations team.

Idris, according to a statement released by his Special Assistant (Media), Rabiu Ibrahim, on Saturday night stated further that labour’s demand could destabilise the economy, bring further hardship to over 200 million Nigerians and cause job loss in the private sector.

He said, “The Federal Government’s new minimum wage proposal amounts to a 100 per cent increase on the existing minimum wage. Labour, however, wanted N494,000, which amounted to 1,547 per cent on the existing wage.

“The sum of N494,000 national minimum wage which Labour is seeking would cumulatively amount to the sum N9.5tn bill to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“Nigerians need to understand that whereas the FG is desirous of ample remuneration for Nigerian workers, what is most critical is that President Tinubu will not encourage any action that could lead to massive job loss, especially in the private sector, who may not be able to pay the wage demanded by the Organised Labour.”