Strike begins over FG’s 60,000 and NLC’s N497,000 disagreement

On Friday, Organised Labour declared an indefinite nationwide strike due to the Federal Government’s refusal to increase its new minimum wage offer above N60,000.

The President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, announced that the strike followed failed negotiations between the government and organised labour, and its refusal to reverse the withdrawal of the power sector subsidy and increase in electricity tariff.

The unions had earlier given the May 31, 2024 deadline for the conclusion of new minimum wage negotiations.

The government had raised its minimum wage offer from N57,000 to N60,000 while the labour unions reduced their demand to N494,000 from N497,000 proposed earlier. The labour leaders initially demanded N615,000.

But the negotiations deadlocked as the government maintained its offer of N60,000, leading to the declaration of a nationwide indefinite strike.

The Minister of State for Labour, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, affirmed that the government could not pay more than N60,000, which she said represented a 100 per cent increase on the current minimum wage.

He argued that the government and the Organised Private Sector could not afford the N494,000 demanded by labour.

“We are talking about the lowest level, minimum wage, that’s minimum level one. How will the Organised Private Sector pay? You’re talking about salary. Yes, things are hard, it’s hurting everybody, but the point is that is our economy buoyant? There’s so much inflation.

“So, if you pay somebody at level one N494,000, you’re talking about an increase of 1,547 per cent. We understand that, yes things are hard, let us increase the minimum wage by 100 percent from N30,000 to N60,000, and then you are telling us that people are already being paid over N70,000. I say from where, how?’’ she wondered.

Onyejeocha said the government had shown good faith, insisting that the palliatives and other social interventions indicate that President Bola Tinubu had been ‘very compassionate.’