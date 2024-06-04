4 key agreements between FG & Labour to end strike

After a six-hour meeting in Abuja, the Federal Government expressed the commitment of President Bola Tinubu to raising the N60,000 offered as the minimum wage.

The meeting, held in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, on Monday evening aimed to resolve the impasse and bring an end to the industrial action that had paralysed various sectors across the country.

After extensive deliberations, several key resolutions were reached.

The resolutions were signed on behalf of the Federal Government by Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, and Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha.

Representing the organised labour were the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero, and the President of the Trade Union Congress, Festus Osifo.

The agreement stated that “

(1) the President of Nigeria, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, is committed to establishing a National Minimum Wage higher than N60,000;

(2) and the Tripartite Committee will convene daily for the next week to finalize an agreeable National Minimum Wage.”

(3) The organised labour also agreed to “immediately hold meetings of its organs to consider this new offer,

(4) and no worker would face victimisation as a consequence of participating in the industrial action.”