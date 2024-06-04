Breaking: Labour suspends strike !

The Organised Labour has suspended the nationwide strike for five days to give room for uninterrupted meeting with the tripartite committee on the new national minimum wage.

A source with the leaders of Labour disclosed this.

Ad reported Labour leaders had a successful meeting with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, George Akume, and other government officials on Monday and reached a resolution that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was committed to a new minimum wage higher than N60,000.

They equally resolved that the Tripartite Committee would meet every day for the next one week with a view to arriving at an agreeable National Minimum Wage.

Today at a meeting with FG Tripartite Committee scheduled by 10am, Labour suspended its srike.

With this development, every government and private offices are expected to reopen and function as usual.