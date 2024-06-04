Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Breaking: Labour suspends strike !

Breaking: Labour suspends strike !

YouNews June 4, 2024 Celebrity, Events, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 73 Views

The Organised Labour has suspended the nationwide strike for five days to give room for uninterrupted meeting with the tripartite committee on the new national minimum wage.

A source with the leaders of Labour disclosed this.

Ad reported Labour leaders had a successful meeting with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, George Akume, and other government officials on Monday and reached a resolution that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was committed to a new minimum wage higher than N60,000.
They equally resolved that the Tripartite Committee would meet every day for the next one week with a view to arriving at an agreeable National Minimum Wage.

Today at a meeting with FG Tripartite Committee scheduled by 10am, Labour suspended its srike.

With this development, every government and private offices are expected to reopen and function as usual.

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

FG, Labour in meeting till 10.00 p.m, another for 10.00 a.m, strike may end today

It is has been one marathon meeting or the other, even as the strike is ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2023