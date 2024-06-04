Electricity may be restored today in Nigeria, say TCN

The transmission company has promised to make an effort to recover and stabilise the grid to enable the restoration of normal bulk transmission of electricity to distribution load centres nationwide.

The TCN, said grid recovery commenced at about 3:23 am, using the Shiroro substation to attempt to feed the transmission lines supplying bulk electricity to the Katampe transmission substation.

“The situation is such that the labour union is still obstructing grid recovery nationwide,” the firm said.

YOUNEWS reports that to demonstrate their level of seriousness, the electricity workers shut down the national grid, triggering a national blackout, early hours of Monday.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria in a statement, signed by its General Manager, Ndidi Mbah, disclosed that the grid shutdown occurred at about 2.19 am on Monday.

She said workers at the Benin Transmission Operator were sent away from the control room and beaten by some unidentified protesters.

“At about 1:15 am this morning, the Benin Transmission Operator under the Independent System Operations unit of TCN reported that all operators were driven away from the control room and that staff that resisted were beaten while some were wounded in the course of forcing them out of the control room and without any form of control or supervision, the Benin Area Control Center was brought to zero,” the statement read.

Other transmission substations that were shut down by the labour union include the Ganmo, Benin, Ayede, Olorunsogo, Akangba and Osogbo Transmission Substations.

The statement noted, “Some transmission lines were equally opened due to the ongoing activities of the labour union. On the power generating side, power generating units from different generating stations were forced to shut down some units of their generating plants.

‘’The Jebba Generating Station was forced to shut down one of its generating units while three others in the same substation subsequently shut down on very high frequency.

“The sudden forced load cuts led to high frequency and system instability, which eventually shut down the national grid at 2:19am.”