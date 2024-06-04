FG, Labour in meeting till 10.00 p.m, another for 10.00 a.m, strike may end today

It is has been one marathon meeting or the other, even as the strike is on !

Most likely the organised Labour will end its strike over the new minimum wage today.

Already it has reached some agreement with the Federal Government on Monday during Marathon meetings.

After a six-hour meeting in Abuja, the Federal Government bowed to pressure, as the effect of the strike hit the country economy hard.

President Bola Tinubu had now said he is committed to raising the N60,000 offered as the minimum wage.

Before then, the Federal Government had been insisting that anything beyond was not affordable.

The meeting, held in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, on Monday evening aimed to resolve the impasse and bring an end to the industrial action that had paralysed various sectors across the country.

After extensive deliberations, several key resolutions were reached.

Apart from minimum wage committee meeting, the Federal Government on Monday evening in a bid to end the indefinite strike ,also had another high ranking meeting with powerful delegates, though few, from both sides.

The meeting hosted by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, was attended by the NLC and the TUC leadership.

The meeting had yet to end as at 10.00 p.m on Monday night.

The main goal of the meeting YOUNEWS learnt us to halt the strike immediately.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government will on Tuesday (today) resume talks with organised Labour in a move to resuscitate the stalled minimum wage negotiation.

The meeting will be held amidst the nationwide strike which grounded the states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Monday.

The invitation to the meeting was signed by the Secretary of the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage, Ekpo Nta.

The invite addressed to the labour leaders read, “I respectfully invite you to attend the 8th meeting of the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage scheduled as follows: Date: Tuesday, June 4, 2024; Venue: Nicon Luxury Hotel, Area 11, Abuja; Time: 10am prompt.

“The minutes of the 7th meeting, the draft agenda for the 8th meeting and the Zoom link for virtual attendance will be forwarded to you in due course. Regards.’’

Worried by the crippling impact of the strike, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, again, on Monday, called for more minimum wage negotiations.

In what he called “a very passionate, heartfelt and deeply considered appeal” to organised labour, the information minister said the cost of the proposed minimum wage would total N9.5tn annually for the Federal Government.

He said, “As we had explained earlier, Labour’s current proposal of N494,000 is an increase of 1,547 per cent on the existing wage and translates into an annual wage bill of N9.5trn for the Federal Government of Nigeria.’’

The minister called the labour unions to return to the negotiation table and promised that the Federal Government would be available to further the discussions.

Idris stated, “Yesterday (Sunday), the leadership of the National Assembly met with the unions.

Today, we have offered yet another invitation to the unions to meet with us and continue our discussions.

FG invites Labour

“We will continue to engage and continue to make ourselves available in the context of these negotiations on behalf of the Nigerian people.”

Speaking on the strike, the Labour Party in Nigeria called on the unions to re-negotiate with the government on a new minimum wage rather than embarking on an industrial action.

The National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Obiora Ifoh, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, declared that labour’s demand for N494,000 minimum wage was unrealistic.

Ifoh said that the strike was not an option, noting that it would cause more hardship and suffering.

He stated, “Our immediate reaction is that organised labour should not throw Nigerians into more hardship.

“Nigerians are already grappling with a lot of challenges and we do not need to exacerbate the situation. I think the demand for N494,000 minimum wage is unrealistic. It is really unrealistic.

“It is a figure that cannot be sustained because it will imply that Nigeria will take all that money it has to pay the civil servants.”