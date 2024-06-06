El-Rufai, Aides In Alleged N423bn Fraud

The Kaduna State House of Assembly committee has indicted former Governor Nasir el-Rufai and several of his aide for allegedly siphoning over N423 billion of the state’s resources from 2015 to 2023.

The House also asked the incumbent governor, Uba Sani, to refer those indicted, including former commissioners for finance, heads of agencies, and accountants-general who served during the period under review, to relevant security agencies for further investigation.

Presenting the report during a plenary sitting, the chairman of the 13-member ad hoc committee and the Deputy Speaker of the House, Magaji Henry Danjuma, said most of the loans obtained under the El-Rufai administration were not used for their intended purposes.

He said due process was not followed in securing both domestic and foreign loans.

Receiving the report, the Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Yusuf Liman, alleged that over N423 billion was siphoned by the El-Rufai administration, leaving the state with huge liabilities.

He noted that the committee’s findings were based on documents and bank statements.

The committee’s recommendations include referring those found culpable to appropriate authorities for further investigation and action.

The committee concluded that there were several cases of corruption in the running of the government, ministries, departments, and agencies in Kaduna State from May 29, 2015, to May 29, 2023.

The committee also recommended that current officials, including the commissioner for finance, the chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), and the executive secretary of the State Pension Bureau, step aside to allow a proper investigation.

It was also recommended that loans obtained without due process are not binding on the state, and the Kaduna Internal Revenue Service should withdraw the internally generated revenue account domiciled in Zenith Bank.

The member representing Sabon Gari constituency, Nasiru Idris, moved for the adoption of the report, and Mugu Yusuf, representing Kaura constituency, seconded the motion.

El-Rufai reacts

Reacting to the report, Muyiwa Adekeye, the special adviser on media to El-Rufai, described the probe as a political hatchet job. He stated that the El-Rufai administration was proud of its governance record and dismissed the committee’s claims as scandalous.

“We have not been availed a copy of the report, to which we will respond robustly whenever we obtain it. We affirm the integrity of the El-Rufai government and dismiss the scandalous claims being aired as the report of the committee,” Adekeye said.

He added that officials who served under El-Rufai appeared before the ad hoc committee with confidence in their service quality despite believing that the inquiry was biased.

“It is sad to see such a shameful departure from any notion of decency and fairness by a state legislature. We dismiss with contempt the claims being peddled in connection with the report,” Adekeye concluded.

El-Rufai assured Nigerians that he served Kaduna State with integrity and complied with all existing laws during his tenure, dismissing the probe as politically motivated.