French Artist Commits Suicide After Wife’s Death

French artist Benjamin Vautier, best known for his ironic painted slogans, has died aged 88, taking his own life just hours after the death of his wife of 60 years, his family said Wednesday.

His wife Annie suffered a stroke on Monday evening and died on Wednesday, the couple’s two children, Eva and Francois, said in a statement.

“Unwilling and unable to live without her, Ben killed himself a few hours later at their home” in the French Mediterranean city of Nice.

Born in Naples in 1935, Ben moved to Nice aged 14 and spent the rest of his life there.

He was associated with the Fluxus movement of the 1960s that sought to disrupt what counted as art, with a style of street-based, provocative irony that proved highly influential.

“Everything is art,” he would say, and instead of traditional artworks, he made “gestures”: standing in the window of a gallery and shouting until he lost his voice, organising plays that never happened, or piano recitals where the pianist would run away.

Mourning over his death, French President Emmanuel Macron in a statement said

“On our children’s pencil cases, on so many everyday objects and even in our imaginations, Ben had left his mark, made of freedom and poetry, of apparent lightness and overwhelming depth,”