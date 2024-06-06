FRSC Advocates Bicycle As Means Of Transportation

The Edo State sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Paul Okpe, has advised Nigerians to imbibe the culture of a non-motorised transport system (bicycle) as a means of transportation in the country.

Okpe made the call in Benin at an event to commemorate the World Bicycle Day, saying it would be beneficial to Nigerians.

He explained that such means of transportation would save time and cost, adding that it is convenient.

“Cycling will also reduce traffic congestion, eliminate carbon emission into the atmosphere and reduce national fuel consumption and rate of road accidents as well as promote healthy living, among other benefits.