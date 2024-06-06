Heritage Bank: Depositors with 5m and below get refund

Hope is rising for depositors at the just liquidated Heritage Bank.

Before now it’s been palpable fear that money would not be refunded.

YOUNEWS reports that customers of the liquidated Heritage Bank gathered at the bank’s headquarters in Lagos on Wednesday, to seek answers on how to get their deposits back.

But an assurance has come from the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation has announced that it will pay out insured deposits to depositors of the defunct Heritage Bank who have N5m or less in their accounts.

NDIC, who was appointed liquidator of the bank by the Central Bank of Nigeria said that it would ensure the payment is done within one week.

Managing Director of the NDIC, Bello Hassan, at a press conference held on Wednesday in Abuja, revealed that customers whose fun

Our focus is on depositors and creditors, with depositors taking priority. We will start by paying depositors the maximum insured amount of N5m. Depositors with alternate bank accounts can visit any NDIC branch for payment, while those without can use the NDIC website to claim their insured amount.”

He also noted that the NDIC would later focus on paying uninsured deposits and creditors, from proceeds of the liquidation of the bank’s assets.

In a statement signed by the Acting Director of Corporate Communication, Sidi Ali, on Monday, the CBN announced the revocation of the licence of Heritage Bank citing a breach of its rules.

The regulator said, “This action has become necessary due to the bank’s breach of Section 12 (1) of BOFIA, 2020. The board and management of the bank have not been able to improve the bank’s financial performance, a situation which constitutes a threat to financial stability.

“This follows a period during which the CBN engaged with the bank and prescribed various supervisory steps intended to stem the decline. Regrettably, the bank has continued to suffer and has no reasonable prospects of recovery, thereby, making the revocation of the license the next necessary step.”

Meanwhile, customers of the liquidated Heritage Bank gathered at the bank’s headquarters in Lagos on Wednesday, to seek answers on how to get their deposits back.

Addressing the customers through the gate, an official informed them that payments had begun for savings account holders and would continue until Friday.

“You don’t need to take any action. NDIC staff are already processing payments. Your money will be transferred to your other account linked with your BVN,” the official assured them.

However, corporate account holders were advised to return “next week,” leading to concerns among some who noted that BVN is typically associated with individual accounts, not companies.