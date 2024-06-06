Peter Obi insists Labour Party not NLC’s off shoot

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Mr. Peter Obi, has clarified that the Obidient Movement is a diverse and inclusive collective, distancing it from any particular political party.

Taking to his X page on Wednesday, Obi explained that while political parties may have youth mobilization directorates, the Obidient Movement transcends such structures

In a series of tweet, he said “I like to categorically state that the Obidient Movement is not directorate of any particular political party.

Any individual or individuals claiming to be leaders of this non-existent directorate are simply not members of the broader Obidient Movement.

“There may be a youth mobilization directorate in political parties but the Obidient movement is far beyond a particular political party.

The Obidient Movement is a diverse and inclusive collective that transcends traditional political, religious, and ethnic affiliations.”

Obi highlighted the movement’s expansive and inclusive nature, saying, “It is not domiciled within any particular party or headquartered in any particular part of the country.

Its membership spans across Africa and the globe, comprising individuals from various backgrounds, including rural communities, and public, private, and corporate entities.”

“united by a shared vision for a New and better Nigeria. Guided by the principles of adaptive and transformative change, progress, discipline, and democratic values, the Obidient Movement advocates for fairness, equity, inclusivity, and justice.”

The former Anambra State governor noted that the movement is committed to accountable governance and the realization of a better future for Nigeria, stressing that the movement rejects deceitful behaviours and strives for positive change through integrity, honesty, and accountability.

“It is committed to a strictly accountable and responsible code of government. Our members are committed to contributing to the realization of a better future for Nigeria through the New Nigeria project, anchored on loyalty, integrity, and democratic values. “The Obidient Movement seeks to foster positive change through a commitment to integrity, honesty, and accountability, rejecting deceitful behaviours.

“We serve as a beacon of hope for a reimagined Nigeria, where leadership is grounded in character, capacity, competence, compassion and the well-being of all citizens,” he asserted. Obi added,

“Let this serve as a clarification that the Obidient Movement operates independently of any political party, and its membership is not limited to any particular affiliation.

“Our focus remains steadfast on driving positive change and promoting a New Nigeria for all. This is who we are and will remain for all time.”