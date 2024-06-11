Fresh Allegations against Emefiele !

Godwin Emefiele has been accussed of printing his own design of the Naira !

EFCC’s Witness, Former Director, Currency Operations of the CBN, Ahmed Umar blew open the hidden secret .

The Emefiele design, we were told, came out with features different from the design approved by Former President Buhari.

The approved design approved by the President had a QR code, which the currency in circulation does not have, the positioning of theportrait was on the right side, the one printed by the CBN is on the left and the number scheme approved by the president is different from what the CBN produced.