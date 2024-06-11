Highlights from South West Govs meeting

The South West Governors’ Forum held a crucial meeting on Monday, June 10th, 2024, at the Governor’s Office in Ikeja, Lagos.

Those in attendance include Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Ademola Adeleke of Osun and Abiodun Oyebanji of Ekiti.

After the closed-door meeting, the governors issued a communique on their deliberations. Here are the major highlights of the meeting.

New leadership: The forum unanimously elected Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos as its new chairman.

They also paid tribute to the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who held the position until his death in December 2023 and congratulated the new governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

South West Identity: The forum adopted “Ise wa fun ile wa” as the official anthem for the South West region.

Development priorities: The governors commended the progress on the South West Development Commission Bill in the House of Representatives and urged the Senate for swift passage. They also lauded President Bola Tinubu for initiating the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road and Lagos-Sokoto road projects and called for the rehabilitation of other federal roads within the region.

Security and state policing: The forum acknowledged the relative peace in the South West and commended the collaboration between security agencies and the Amotekun Corps. They reiterated their support for the establishment of state police forces.

Food security and minimum wage: The governors acknowledged the efforts on food security but stressed the need for collaboration among the South West states’ agriculture commissioners. They also expressed support for ongoing discussions between the federal government, NGF, and labour unions regarding the minimum wage, emphasising a solution that reflects fiscal federalism.

Mineral Resources: The forum encouraged stronger collaboration between the federal government and states, particularly regarding granting mineral resource leases to investors.

Yoruba Nation agitation: The forum strongly condemned groups advocating for a separate Yoruba nation.

Strengthening DAWN Commission: The forum emphasised the importance of the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission in promoting economic integration, cooperation, and investment. They directed all member states to appoint a state focal person to work with the commission.