Reactions as Super Eagles recite old anthem before Benin match

The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Monday recited the ‘Arise O Compatriot’ anthem as opposed to the newly signed ‘Nigeria We Hail Thee’, as they clashed against Benin Republic in the fourth round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

The players sang the now ‘old anthem’ at the beginning of the match.

It will be recalled that President Bola Tinubu on May 29, signed the National Anthem Bill 2024 into law.

The bill reinstated the old anthem, “Nigeria, We Hail Thee.”

The Nigeria Football Federation has expressed anger at the mix-up by the Beninoise Football Federation in playing the old Nigeria national anthem before Monday’s FIFA World Cup qualifying match in Abidjan.

NFF’s Head of International Competitions, Dayo Enebi Achor, said the NFF handed a recording of the new national anthem of Nigeria to the Benin FA authorities at the Match Coordination Meeting in Abidjan on Sunday evening.

He said: “We gave them the recording of our new national anthem, only for them to play the wrong one at the beginning of the match. We protested strongly, and insisted that the Super Eagles would not start the second half until the new national anthem of Nigeria was played.”

The Benin FA authorities eventually played the new national anthem of Nigeria before the commencement of the second half of the match.