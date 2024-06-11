Tinubu replaces Arase with Argungu @ Police Service Commission

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Hashimu Argungu, a retired Deputy Inspector General of Police, as the Chairman of the Police Service Commission.

The appointment means an end to the tenure of the incumbent, Solomon Arase, a retired Inspector General of Police.

Arase was appointed by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the Act that established the PSC, “a member of the Commission, other than ex-officio members shall each hold office – (a) for a term of four years and no more….”

Following the appointment of Argungu, Arase ceased to hold office as Chairman of the PSC.

Buhari appointed Arase on January 24, 2023 and inaugurated him on April 29, 2023 following his clearance by the Senate.