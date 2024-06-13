Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Davido confirms big wedding plan, picks date

Davido confirms big wedding plan, picks date

YouNews June 13, 2024 Celebrity, Events, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 66 Views

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has confirmed his upcoming wedding to his partner, Chioma Rowland.

According to reports on Tuesday Chioma and Davido’s traditional wedding is reportedly scheduled to take place in Lagos on June 25, 2024.

Confirming the news in a video shared by his long time associate, UK-based Nigerian Pastor Tobi Adeboyega on Instagram on Tuesday, the excited groom to be invited his friends to join in the celebration.

In the video, Davido was heard saying, “Guys, you have to come to Nigeria on the 25th [of June] for my wedding.”

This comes after the couple welcomed twins last year, following the tragic loss of their first child, Ifeanyi, in 2022. The couple got engaged shortly after the incident.

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Some citizens mock the president’s fall

It was that theel president of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu stepped on the edge of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2023