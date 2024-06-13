Police debunks Robbery in IGP’s House, reveals more

By Felix Mordi

The Police Force Headquarters has dispelled the report of a purported armed robbery incident at the residence of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, where billions of Naira worth of jewelry was said to have been carted away.

Describing the report as falsehood and mischievously concocted by SaharaReporters, the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a press statement, said, “Those purporting the robbery, burglary or theft to have taken place in the residence of the IG obviously do not know how the residence of the IG looks like. otherwise they would have known that no robber, burglar or thief can get close to the residence of the Inspector General of Police of Nigeria and current chairman of the committee of West Africa Chiefs of Police”.

Adejobi further stated that, “Assuming, in the most unlikely event, such robbery, burglary, or theft occurred at the residence of the IGP, we should be talking about the number of policemen in detention, adding that, “For emphasis, the entire neighbourhood of the IGP’s residence is fortified, safe, and secure against such security breaches and criminal occurrences.

Rather, the Force spokesman said, a robbery incident occurred at the residence of a police officer in Lugbe in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on April 28, 2024, during which all occupants of the building lost valuable items, including jewelry, money, academic certificates, documents, phones and other other items were carted away.

He said that the police officer, attached to the

the Force Headquarters, Abuja, was nearly smothered.

“CCTV footage captured the suspect at the crime scene, which has been helpful in our forensic investigations in the case so far”, Adejobi disclosed, adding that, “Subsequent investigations traced the stolen jewelry to Wuse Market, where they were allegedly purchased by one Alhaji Auwal”.

On the whole, according to the FPRO, a 26-member gang, of which one Alhaji Auwal is the arrowhead, has been taken into custody,

following investigation which traced the stolen jewelry, worth billions of Naira, to Wuse Market, where the syndicate operated.

Among the cartel, were the said Alhaji Auwal’s sons and other associates,

Meanwhile, both Alhaji Auwal and the armed robbers have gone into hiding.

Adejobi further disclosed that the fleeing Alhaji Auwal defied police warnings to the FCT Gold Dealers Association to avoid purchasing the stolen gold via their joint WhatsApp platform. Instead, he facilitated its purchase and instructed his associates on how to handle it.

He noted that further investigations by the Force Intelligence Department revealed that Alhaji Auwal, his sons, and other associates are part of a cartel involved in dealing in stolen jewelry.

“This group has been linked to previous similar cases under police investigations at various formations within the FCT.

“The 26 suspects arrested in connection with the case and many others, who are currently in custody, are being detained legally under a court order, and will be charged to court upon conclusion of the investigations, contrary to the news making rounds”, he added.

“It is pertinent to note that the above are the facts of this matter, which have been deliberately distorted by the SaharaReporters, either at the instance of some of the suspects who are currently fleeing from the law, or those suspects who are lawfully detained or out of mischief, where they alleged that the said robbery occurred at the residence of the Inspector General of Police. We wish to place it on record that the robbery or any burglary or theft never took place in the IGP’s residence nor in any of the official facilities of the Nigeria Police Force”, Adejobi stated.

The Force image maker further stated the NPF’s firm commitment to ensuring justice and upholding the rule of law, saying that all suspects were being treated according to due process.

“The general public is hereby urged to disregard the falsehood being peddled by the publisher and its agents, whose duty is to constantly to attack and malign the reputation of the Nigeria Police Force”, the FPRO submitted.