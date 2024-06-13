Some citizens mock the president’s fall

It was that theel president of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu stepped on the edge of his agbada, thats what nearly fell him !

“it can happen to anyone

So what is problem about this , it can happen to anyone” an official report said

American president current one Joe Biden has done the same thing and no body castigate him .

Trending is some Very useless citizens of this country mock the president, we gathered.

There are those who are willing to see the fall as normal, as it can happen to anyone.

“Yes on Democracy Day in Nigeria, I saw the president’s fall and it reminded me that only GOD is perfect. I also recalled that both President Trump and President Biden had falls during their reign, especially on the AirForce 1.

All these falls by anyone did not change who they are nor what they hope to achieve. We also can fall at any point in our lives. Our prayers is that “May our falls not be disastrous. Amen”.

Another commenter said ” The truth is that our society love things like this. It doesn’t have to be Tinubu. It could be anyone, but my people don’t care. We love to celebrate negativity. The humanity in us is long dead. Anyone can fall at anytime. But, for many Nigerians, it is yet another opportunity to celebrate.

“Am sorry seeing this happened to Elderly person. I feel so sorry for this. Am not seeing any happiness in this. I pray God strengthen him.

Below are some social media reactions to the fall:

Ibrahim Kalayi: “Why would anyone find it funny that the President tripped and fell? Let’s be guided please.”

Rachael Onyedi: “Old man, go and rest. You have done well for yourself and the generation unborn. What are you still looking for? You’re just there enjoying our suffering….”

Oluwa Fe: “Enemies within and enemies outside looking for the President’s mistakes as if the man isn’t human. They will never see anything good about him, just waiting for his mistake. Maybe that’s why God has always made him a winner in almost all his fights.”

Olayode Ogunmola: “I watched it live. He missed his steps, and it could happen to anyone! Joe Biden, the American President, once missed his steps while boarding a plane. We should wish our leaders well.”

Boma Ibim: “I hope our President is doing fine? Even as a young guy, I miss my steps, let alone someone like Baba Tinubu… It’s not a new thing. Even those abusing him can’t remember how many times they’ve missed their steps.”

Oyelere Tawfique: “This man just keeps on disgracing himself. Why not honourably tender a resignation letter? Is it a must? Our politicians and greediness, Sha. You’re old.”

Aisha Baggio: “A clear indication even God is not happy with this administration. People are dying of hunger and hardship, and the President is busy unveiling activities for Democracy Day. You people should have a rethink before it’s too late.”

Àràkunrin Olabisi (@OlabisiLaw): “It’s normal to fall. The most important thing was to rise again, which he firmly did. Nigeria will rise and be great again.”

@xfactum:”People are really looking for this man’s downfall.”

Maibitil Mni (@Maibitil_): “National Disgrace on National TV at Democracy Day. After blowing lies on TV, his body couldn’t hold those lies and chose to go down lowwwwwww for a minute.”

@dammygtnet: “I will never laugh at this. This can happen to anyone. Even Joe Biden once experienced the same. My issue with President Tinubu is about his insensitive policies, which the populace is suffering from. He should do better or be booted out.”

@Mr_francis55: “Oh no, God. Hope he didn’t injure himself.”

@DrJHHyat: “I hope Mr. President is fine. The state of the economy came to mind.”