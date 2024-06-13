Tinubu breaks silence on Eagle Square Fall

President Bola Tinubu has spoken about the incident at the Eagle Square, Abuja, on Wednesday morning.

The president had missed his step and fell while entering a vehicle for a parade to commemorate Democracy Day.

President Tinubu who wore a white native attire popularly known as agbada and his signature cap, struggled to save himself by holding on to the vehicle, but landed on the ground while his aides rushed to support him back to his feet.

The parade later continued as the president waved to the crowd while the vehicle slowly made its way through.

The incident has sparked a wide range of reaction, particularly on social media.

In his own response, Atiku, who squared off with Tinubu in the last election tweeted: “I sincerely sympathise with President Bola Tinubu, @officialABAT, over this unfortunate incident as he was set to review the parade on Democracy Day. I do hope that all is well with him. -AA.”

Social media has been flooded with varied reactions, reflecting a spectrum of opinions on the incident.

Speaking at a dinner, the president referred to the fall as “Swagger”, saying social media is confused about it.

“Early this morning, I had a swagger and it’s on the social media. They are confused whether I was doing buga or doing babaringa, but it is a day to celebrate Democracy while doing dobale for the day. I am a traditional Yoruba boy, I did my dobale,” he said.

Expectedly, the Presidency has defended President Bola Tinubu amid backlash over his fall at the Eagles Square in Abuja.

Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said his principal is not a superman, stressing that he’s like other human beings.

Onanuga recounted that President Joe Biden of the United States and former President Barack Obama once slipped.

Posting on X, the presidential aide said Tinubu’s slip should not distract Nigerians from the importance of the Democracy Day celebration.

He wrote: “President Tinubu is not a Superman. He is human like all of us. President Biden has had several slips in the last three years. Even the younger Barack Obama slipped while President.

“Political leaders are human. Slipping should not detract from the import of Democracy Day celebration.”

On Wednesday, Tinubu slipped at the Eagles Square, venue of the 2024 Democracy Day celebration.

Tinubu slipped while boarding the parade vehicle.

He had approached the vehicle shortly after he arrived at the venue.

When the President slipped, his security details and some aides immediately rushed to him and assisted him to regain his balance.

On his part, Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, insisted that there are no issues with the president.

Dada explained that Tinubu only missed his steps