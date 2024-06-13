Trending things about Portable !

Controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, who is currently in the United States, has made some observations about the country.

Portable claimed that Americans use guns like mobile phones.

The ‘Zazu’ crooner made the claim in a video message shared via his Instagram page on Thursday.

He said, “People are using guns like phones here in America. It’s risky to argue with people out here. But don’t worry, my fans, I am safe.”

Meanwhile, Portable recently revealed that some people have been “pushing” him to fight his colleague, Davido, but he refused.

He explained that he refused because he couldn’t be pitted against someone who had helped him in the past.

He disclosed this after Davido, who is also currently in the U.S. offered to take him out.

Controversial Portable, has also called out his colleague, Zlatan Ibile, for allegedly trying to pit Davido against him.

The ‘Zazu’ crooner alleged that Zlatan attempted to tarnish his image before Davido during his outing with the DMW boss in Atlanta, U.S.A.

He explained that after Davido got off a video call with Zlatan, he told him that he heard that he and Dammy Krane beefed him on a song.

He said Zlatan had also earlier warned him not to misbehave around Davido.

Speaking in a recent Instagram live session, Portable said, “When Davido took me clubbing in America, Zlatan called him on a video call and he gave the phone to me. Zlatan started warning me to behave myself around Davido.

“Why would you call Davido while we were together and try to pick a fight with me on the phone for chilling with Davido? Did Wizkid not give you a chance? Why is Zlatan angry seeing me with Davido?

“His call ruined the mood. After Davido ended the call, he told me that he heard that I did a song with Dammy Krane beefing with him. I told him it was all lies. You guys should warn Zlatan to steer clear of my business.”