2 NYSC members starts Akara business at University of Ibadan

A couple who are National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members has warmed many hearts online as they shared what they were using their free time to do.

It appeared that the man and his woman opened an Akara (bean cake) business at the University of Ibadan (UI) Oyo state.

In a video seen on the TikTok handle of @the_gashmos01, the lovers said they do the Akara business each day after returning from their place of primary assignments (PPA).

The video showed their dedication to the business and how members of the public supported them.

The couple acknowledged how hard it was to combine business with their NYSC, but their dedication inspired netizens.

