Court awards Ado Bayero #10b, still dethroned

The Federal High Court in Kano has awarded the dethroned Kano Emir, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, N10,000,000 for the breach of his fundamental rights, personal liberty, and freedom of movement. This ruling stemmed from the Kano State Governor’s directives to arrest him without lawful justification.”

There are however indications that

Kano State Government would appeal the judgement.

The judgment is emphasized on his fundamental human rights which breach by said Court. The court doesn’t go further to make clarification on his position? Can u tell me who is the emir of Kano?

The ruling is in favour of violation of his rights,what about the ruling about his status to either remain as emir or former emir,we need the ruling too

Nothing in this judgment states his dethronement wasn’t legal. Only says the government shouldn’t have threatened him with arrest without any evidence that his presence in Kano threatens the peace of the state.

YOUNEWS learnt from anysts that the government of Kano is to be blamed for their lackluster dethronement order without a banishment clause.

“You don’t dethrone without stating where the former ruler is banished to. If that was stated, the former ruler trying to come back into Kano state without the governors approval would have made him in breach of his banishment order.

Ado-Bayero, through his counsel M L Yusufari SAN, filed a motion exparte dated May 27, seeking the court to restrain the state government from arresting, intimidating or infringing on his rights.

The other respondents are the Attorney General of the Federation, Attorney General Kano, Nigeria Police, Inspector General of Police, Commissioner of Police Kano, State Security Service, NSCDC, Nigeria Army, Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Airforce.

Delivering judgment, Justice Simon Amobeda, described the order given by Gov. Abba Kabir-Yusuf, directing the police to arrest the 15 emir , without any lawful justification is a threatening the fundamental rights of the applicant.

This, the judge held is guaranteed under Section 35(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as altered).

“The act of the governor has forced the applicant into house arrest, preventing him from going freely about his lawful business, constitutes a flagrant violation of his fundamental right to freedom of movement as guaranteed under Section 41(1)of the 1999 Constitution,” he held.

He restrained the 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th respondents either by themselves, their agents,servants, privies, or any other person from arresting, detaining, threatening, intimidating and harassing the applicant or further interfering with the applicant’s fundamental rights.

“The prayer for the cost of filing and

prosecuting this suit is refused, the amount having not been specifically pleaded and strictly proved” Amobeda said

Earlier, the second Counsel to the applicant, Mr Michael Jonathan, SAN, said that the court had jurisdiction to entertain and hear the case as it is a fundamental rights suit.

Jonathan urged the court to dismiss the respondent preliminary objection for been unmeritorious and abuse to the court.

Counsel to the Kano State Attorney-General, Mahmoud Abubakar-Magaji, SAN, urged the court to dismiss and strike out the entire process particularly the originating summons of the applicant motion on Kano Emirate Council (Repeal) Law 2024 and fundamental right.

He argued that the court has no jurisdiction to entertain the case and urged the court to set aside the exparte order it earlier granted retraining the respondents from arresting, intimidating or harassing the applicant.

YOUNEWS reports that the State House of Assembly on May 23, dissolved all the four newly created Emirate council’s in the state.

Gov. Kabir-Yusuf, on May 23, dethroned Ado-Bayero, and reappointed Sanusi II, as the Emir of Kano, four years after he was dethroned by former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.