Evang. Ebuka Obi’s fake miracles: Ijele gets N50m Bail

Popular social media influencer Chizorom Harrison Ofoegbu, known as Ijele, has been granted bail by a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos.

Justice Akintayo Aluko, who delivered the ruling on Friday, ordered Ijele must present a ₦50 million bail bond with two sureties.

One surety must own land within Lagos, while the other needs to be a civil servant at least at the level 14 position.

Ijele was invited for questioning by Lagos State Police after accusing Evangelist Ebuka Obi of performing fake miracles.

The Police subsequently filed a three-count criminal charge against Ijele, including conspiracy, criminal defamation, cybercrime, and threats to life.

In the suit numbered FHCA/3210/24, the police stated that the offences violate sections 24(1)(a)(b), (2)(a)(b); 27(1)(a) of Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention) Act 2015 and sections 373 and 374 of the Criminal Code Act, Punishable under section 375 of the Criminal Code Act.

A magistrate court in Abuja had earlier dismissed a case involving accusations of criminal intimidation, threats to life, cyberstalking, and cyberbullying for lack of jurisdiction.

The judge also instructed the police to bring the blogger before a competent court of law so that the defendant can enter a plea in accordance with the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice (ACJA) 2015.