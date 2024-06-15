FG Declares June 17-18 Sallah Holidays, Tinubu travels to Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterd evening received President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Wing of the Muritala Muhammadu International Airport, Lagos ahead of Sallah celebration.

This is happening just as Federal Government declared Monday, June 17th, and Tuesday, June 18th, 2024 as public holidays in commemoration of this year’s Eid-ul-Adha celebration.

The announcement was made on Friday by the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on behalf of the Federal Government.

Tunji-Ojo in a statement signed by Dr. Aishetu Gogo Ndayako, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry

extended congratulations to all Muslim faithfuls both within Nigeria and abroad.

The minister urged the Muslim community to embrace the values of peace, kindness, and sacrifice as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim (Peace be upon Him).

He also encouraged the faithful to utilize this period to pray for the unity, prosperity, and stability of the nation.

He reassured the public that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration is committed to safeguarding the lives and properties of all Nigerians.

While wishing the Muslim Ummah a happy Eid-ul- Adha celebration, the Minister advised all Nigerians to contribute actively to the vision of a prosperous future for the next generation.