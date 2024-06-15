Finidi resigns in protest, dumps Super Eagles

Super Eagles’ coach, Finidi George, has resigned from his post as the national team Coach !

YOUNEWS learnt from reliable source that he did so in protest, as Nigeria Football Federation begins search for foreign Coach to replace him.

He was billed to be demoted to Assistant to would be foreign Coach.

He didn’t wait for that to happen.

As it were, the team is left in the middle of the river without rudder, without captain.

George, a former Nigerian international and a member of the iconic 1994 Super Eagles squad that won the nation’s second African Cup of Nations title, took over as head coach last month.

His resignation comes as a major surprise after the Nigeria Football Federation confirmed the search for a foreign Technical Adviser following a poor run by the Super Eagles in the 2026 World Cup Qualifying series.

No official statement has been released by the NFF or George to confirm his resignation or regarding the reasons behind this shocking decision.

The 53-year-old was appointed last month ahead of the World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Benin Republic.

However, just one point from six in his first two official matches left the Super Eagles’ 2026 World Cup hopes in the balance and his job on the line.

His potential departure leaves the Super Eagles without a permanent manager, creating a leadership vacuum within the national setup.

The NFF will now face immense pressure to quickly find a suitable replacement to steady the ship and prepare the team for upcoming important fixtures, including the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.