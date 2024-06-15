Flood Displaces Over 2,000 Residents In Lagos

No fewer than 2,000 residents of Lagos State, living in Jakande Estate, have been displaced by flood.

This was disclosed by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Lagos has been experiencing increasing rainfall since May. According to NEMA, the flood incident led to collapse of many structures in the estate, rendering the occupants homeless.

Some of the homeless now live under make shift tents, while others were accommodated by friends and loved ones living within the estate.

“The Agency received a distress call in respect of the flood that devastated Jakande estate, Lagos Mainland affecting 2,000 persons in the community between May and June,2024.

“On arrival at the scene of the flood incident, it was discovered that many structures had collapsed because they were weak thereby rendering the occupants homeless.

At the period of assessment, some of the homeless were seen under make shift tents under unhealthy conditions.

Others were accommodated by friends and loved ones living within the estate,” NEMA said in a statement.

The assessment of the flood incident was carried out by NEMA Lagos Territorial Office LTO and the representatives of Jakande estate, Lagos Mainland and Office of the Member representing Eti-Osa Federal Constituency, Thaddeus Atta.

Also affected by the flood were markets, schools, hospitals, religious centres and a police station in the area.

“The team observed that many of the collapsed and weak structures had earlier been marked for demolition by the State Government and some already demolished.

“Market, schools, hospitals, religious centres and Police station in the area were submerged including their operational vehicles,” the statement added