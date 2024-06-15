Obi Vs Atiku comments on Tinubu’s fall

On Democracy Day, Tinubu missed his steps and fell while climbing the parade vehicle at Eagle Square in Abuja.

The president momentarily lost his footing but quickly regained his balance with support from his aide-de-camp (ADC).

Reacting in a post on X, Atiku described wrote:

Atiku wrote, “I sincerely sympathise with President Bola Tinubu, @officialABAT, over this unfortunate incident as he was set to review the parade on Democracy Day. I do hope that all is well with him.”

Also the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in last year’s elections, Mr Peter Obi, has broken his silence on Wednesday’s misstep of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu while walking into a vehicle that would convey him for a parade at Eagle Square in commemoration of Democracy Day.

Obi reacting hours after the incident on his X handle, expressed sadness over the incident.

I was saddened to learn of President Tinubu’s unfortunate fall today. I wish him well. We achieve nothing by gloating about an accident that could well happen to any of us.”

“We are all human beings and, while we profoundly disagree on how to move Nigeria forward, we must remember our common human frailty. Let us stay focused on the issues that will lead to a new Nigeria.

“May this moment serve as a poignant reminder of our shared humanity and the need for compassion, empathy, and unity in our pursuit of a brighter future for our great nation,” Obi said.

Daily Trust reports that President Tinubu missed his step and fell while walking into a vehicle that would convey him for a parade at Eagle Square in commemoration of Democracy Day.

The president, who had earlier delivered a nationwide broadcast, arrived at Eagle Square for the parade on Wednesday morning.

He was surrounded by men of the Armed Forces and some of his personal aides.

However, Tinubu who wore a white native attire popularly known as agbada and his signature cap, struggled to save himself by holding on to the vehicle, but landed on the ground while his aides rushed to support him back to his feet.

The parade later continued as the president waved to the crowd while the vehicle slowly made its way through.