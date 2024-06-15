Tinubu works with #62,000, prepares minimum wage Bill

Quest by all to know what President Tinubu’s government have in mind as minimum wage amount is still unfulfilled.

The Federal Government and labour unions have been at odds over the new minimum wage, with union leaders demanding N250,000. Meanwhile, the Federal Government and the OPS countered with an offer of N62,000, while state governors maintained that they could not sustain a minimum wage higher than N60,000.

Labour unions have repeatedly dismissed the government’s offer, labelling it a “starvation wage”.

But, there are pointers to Tinubu insisting and announcingb:#62,000 eventually.

A professor of Employment Relations and Labour Studies at the University of Lagos, Akeem Akinwale, said the ongoing controversy between the government and the Organised Labour was simply a political affair.

He said what the Organised Labour should be clamouring for was price control and reduction in the high inflation slashing the peoples’ purchasing power, as well as a drastic cut in the humongous salaries of public office holders in the country.

“What is happening is purely political. The tripartite committee comprises government representatives, employers’ representatives, and the Organised Labour.

The reason President Tinubu made the statement is because the government representatives and employers’ representatives had agree Labour has not agreed with that proposal, but out of the three groups, two have agreed. So, I think it is on the strength of this that the Federal Government wants to go ahead to legislate on the new minimum wage.

As a pointer to what President Bola Tinubu have in mind, he has started working hard on Wage Award Bill (WAB).

In his Democracy Day broadcast on Wednesday, the President had promised to forward a bill on the new minimum wage to the National Assembly soon.

A peep into the bill reveals that the President, in it will address concerns about compliance, especially given that some states still pay the old N18,000 minimum wage, while others comply with the current N30,000,.

The new bill will be “watertight”. YOUNEWS learnt.

Interestingly, the Senate spokesperson, Yemi Adaramodu, has said that lawmakers would expedite the passage of the Wage Award Bill once President Tinubu sent it.

He also hinted that the President would send the bill after the National Assembly resumed from the Sallah recess on July 2.

He added, “When we talk about the minimum wage, is it just about the Federal Government? It seems like it’s a fight between the Federal Government and labour. That’s the way everybody is looking at it. We keep mentioning the Federal Government, President Tinubu, and labour. We don’t even talk about the Organised Private Sector or the sub-nationals. The NLC, which recognises the workers in the organised private sector and the sub-nationals, needs to advocate for them.”

“The issue of some states still paying N18,000, though I don’t know because I don’t suspect that to be happening. If some states are paying that, what have the labour unions in those states done to ensure compliance with the N30,000 minimum wage? We need to ask them too. But, like I said, the National Assembly will make this law seriously watertight, with sanctions for non-compliance, whether at the state, sub-national, or organised private sector level,” Adaramodu stated.

The Senate spokesperson added that if such measures were not taken in the past, the 10th Assembly would ensure sanctions for defaulters of the newly agreed minimum wage. “That’s how it’s going to be done this time around. But the labour centres also need to protect the welfare of their members, not only with the Federal Government,” Adaramodu reiterated.

Speaking on the possibility of sanctioning state governors, Adaramodu noted that the National Assembly makes laws for the entire country. “The National Assembly makes laws for Nigeria, not just for President Tinubu,” he stated.

When asked about the specific sanctions to expect, the Senate spokesperson said it would be premature to give a definitive answer before the President sends the bill.

“When the executive bill comes and we sit in the chamber during plenary, there will be opinions.

The bill, when passed, will progress to the public hearing stage where we will invite not only legislators but also organised labour to contribute to making the law.

When that time comes, we will decide on the appropriate sanctions for non-compliance, because we believe that the committee meeting to arrive at an acceptable minimum wage for Nigerian workers includes all necessary stakeholders, including the government, organised labour, and the organised private sector.

” Whatever result they come up with, we’ll make it law, and nobody will come and speak ambiguously,” he explained