Woman Inserts Firewood Into Girl’s Private Part, alleges stealing.. arrested

One Temitope Adetanju has been arrested by the operatives of the Ogun State Police Command for inserting a piece of firewood into the private part of a 12-year-old girl.

Adetanju, who happens to be the girl’s guardian, had assaulted her for allegedly stealing biscuits, Milo, and ‘Mr. Fruit’.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, the incident happened on Tuesday in the Isewo Obada Oko area of Ewekoro Local Government Area of the state.

Upon receiving a report about the incident, she said the Divisional Police Officer in the area deployed the division’s juvenile officer to the scene of the incident to arrest the suspect.

“The incident occurred on 11/06/24 at about 1100hrs.

The Divisional Police Officer received information that a 12-year-old girl from Isewo Obada Oko was severely beaten and had a piece of firewood inserted into her private part by her guardian, one Temitope Adetanju, a 25-year-old woman residing at the same address.

“On receipt of the distress report, the Divisional Police Officer deployed the Officer in Charge of Juvenile Welfare Center, to apprehend the suspect. Upon her arrest, it was discovered that the victim had stolen items including biscuits worth N200, Milo worth N150, and Mr. Fruit worth N300,” Odutola told Punch on Friday.

The suspect has since confessed to committing the crime, Odutola said, adding that investigation is going on.

“The suspect admitted to committing the crime, and the investigation is ongoing,” the PPRO informed