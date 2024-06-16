Cholera hits Lagos hard,15 die

The Lagos State government has lost 15 to death on Cholera cases, out of the 30 death recorded Nationwide.

Lagos has also confirmed 17 cholera cases out of 350 suspected cases in 29 wards in the state. The state government, which confirmed this in a statement on Saturday, noted that it had recorded 15 fatalities from the cholera outbreak.

The statement, signed by the Director of Public Affairs at the state Ministry of Health, Tunbosun Ogunbanwo, noted that the government had activated its Public Health Emergency Operations Centre at Mainland Hospital, Yaba, Lagos.

It said the PHEOC was convened to address the increasing number of severe gastroenteritis cases across multiple LGAs in the state.

The statement said the Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, disclosed this while speaking on steps taken to control the outbreak in the state.

“He revealed that 350 suspected cases of cholera were reported in 29 wards across multiple LGAs in Lagos State, with 17 confirmed cases and 15 fatalities so far,” it read partly.

“The laboratory investigation and test results have so far confirmed cholera subtype O-1. The pattern of new cases per day varies across LGAs, according to our ongoing surveillance and monitoring updates.

“Although this is an increase from the numbers published three days ago, cases are now dramatically subsiding in previously affected LGAs due to our interventions and surveillance efforts. However, we are recording some new cases in previously unaffected LGAs, signalling the need for residents to adhere strictly to precautionary, personal, and environmental hygiene measures,” the commissioner said.

He added that “The Directorate of Environmental Health of the Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency of the Ministry of Environment, had collected samples of water sources, food and beverage samples in all the affected LGAs, while inspections of facilities were ongoing.

Abayomi urged residents to support the state government’s efforts by adhering strictly to precautionary measures, cooperating with health authorities, and participating in community-wide sanitation activities to mitigate the spread of the disease.

“During this Sallah season, residents are advised to drink safe water, cook food thoroughly, maintain personal hygiene, wash hands regularly, use sanitiser, and avoid overcrowded places. Reporting symptoms such as watery diarrhea or vomiting immediately is also crucial to save lives and prevent transmission to other members of the community. Treatment for suspected cholera is provided free of charge at all government facilities as part of the government’s standard public health response,” he said