Knocks on Osimeh’s reply to Finidi

Finidi George who resigned as the head coach of the Super Eagles on Saturday (although the NFF is yet to confirm), was quoted to have said he can’t beg Osimhen to play for the national team after the player withdrew from their last two 2026 World Cup qualifiers due to injury.

The striker was said to have been ruled out by a four-week injury and was replaced by Enugu Rangers defender, Kenneth Igboke.

But following the Super Eagles wobbling performances against South Africa and Benin Republic, the narrative of Osimhen’s absence changed as an online medium reported that Finidi used Osimhen’s absence as a poser for the players’ bad attitude towards the national team when he and the Nigeria Football Federation chiefs met with the Sports Minister, John Enoh in Abuja on Wednesday.

Osimhen was apparently infuriated by the comments in a live Instagram video on Saturday said he had lost respect for Finidi and opened up on the circumstances that led to his withdrawal from the Super Eagles last two World Cup qualifiers, adding that Finidi was adequately briefed by him and his doctor.

Anger is just a letter short of danger.

Fans’ favourite Osimhen goofed big-time in that his venomous rant against already down Finidi. Got a wrong counsel on this.

He is 100% off points with his choice of words..It’s an unwarranted outburst from him.

So, Osimeh is such an uncouth fella? ..those curses from him put him down for real.

Completely irresponsible and lacking in manners..He was talking like Portable…

The NFF suppose to stop him from playing gor the Super Eagles forever.

A rebellion boy. Imagine addressing Uncle Finidi George by saying “Ogun kill you” that boy lack respect. Very brainless boy. What has he achieved compared to what Finidi George achieved in the history of Football.

During Finidi time, he was the best number 7 while Osimhen failed to retain number 9 jersey, Finidi George qualified Super Eagles for world cup in which he played to his satisfactory. Sadly, the boy called Osimhen has not even smell would cup let a lone champions league.

Jason, using the handle @zieecity, dismissed Osimhen’s actions, stating, “Let him get out, who’s he? As a professional footballer you don’t release a live video swearing and saying nonsense. No player is bigger than the team.”

Kinq Kudos expressed his disapproval of Osimhen’s approach, saying, “I don’t like Finidi’s style of coaching but Osimhen is not supposed to handle this issue like this. He could have done this on a podcast or interview if he truly wants to address it.”

Ore Eva defended Osimhen, stating, “For years that Osimhen has been on the team, he’s never spoken against any coach. Finidi must have really been terrible.”

Iyke, with the username @drackfel, accused Osimhen of disrespect, commenting, “Osimhen feels he’s richer and bigger than Finidi so he has no right to be in charge of him. It wouldn’t happen if the coach was a white man. He wouldn’t make such comments publicly if one of his managers at Napoli did the same thing. Shame.”

Uchenna, with the username @RichDakvng, called out Osimhen’s disrespect, saying, “Anyone that doesn’t see disrespect in this speech is a big hypocrite! When Sancho called out his manager, they said Sancho is disrespectful.”

Uche Mark emphasized that players like Finidi caused Osimhen’s failure, “This is why Finidi did not succeed. Disrespect, just look at how he’s talking to someone old enough to be his dad. They’re calling you Osimhen, your head is swelling. Have you played up to half of what Finidi played? You’re my Edo brother but I don’t support you on this.”