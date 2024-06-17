Man, girlfriend found dead, stuck together in sexual position

The Ondo State Police Command on Sunday said it had begun an investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of a man and his girlfriend in the state.

A middle-aged man identified as Eric and his yet-to-be-identified girlfriend were reportedly found dead at a new apartment located in the Ayeyemi area of Ondo town, Ondo State, on Thursday.

The lifeless bodies of the lovers were found stuck together in a sexual position, indicating that they were having sex before the incident happened. They were said to have been separated by a doctor but they had died.

The real cause of the death of the secret lovers had yet to be unravelled as of the time of filing this report but a source claimed that the secret lovers were electrocuted during the sex romp.

The source who refused to identify himself because he did not have the authority to speak to the media on the matter said, “The generator running on the premises of their building and a phone was seen charging on a socket placed on the bed. It may be possible that they had contact with a naked wire, resulting in their electrocution.”

Another source said the relatives of the deceased found them dead when they checked on him after they didn’t answer their phone calls the following day. They looked through a window, spotted the bodies, and then broke down the door to enter.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident, saying an investigation had commenced into the incident