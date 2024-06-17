Nigeria Needs Sacrificing Citizens To Progress – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Sunday said Nigeria needs sacrificing citizens to fulfil the dreams of its founding fathers.

The president stated this while addressing journalists after observing the Eid-el-Kabir prayers at Dodan Barracks, Lagos.

President Tinubu stressed the need for the people to follow the path of sacrifice to make the nation great.

According to him, citizens also needed to show more care for their neighbours and extend charity to all in the spirit of the Eid-el-Kabir.

“Being a very good citizen comes with responsibility. As citizens, what do you do to be a very committed member of our society? Go and sacrifice. Love your country, love your neighbours, share what you have with one another and be thankful to Almighty God. That’s all,” said the president.

Earlier, while addressing the worshippers, the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamza harped on perseverance and patience.

Hamzat enjoined the Muslim faithful to understand the reason for Eid, which he described as sacrifice and endurance.

“I urge you all to live in peace and harmony. Be patient and persevere in order to enjoy the good of the land.

Also, let us be good Muslims and good citizens of Nigeria. This is what Almighty Allah expects of us”, he said.

Delivering the Eid-el-Kabir message, Chief Imam of Lagos, Sheikh Suleiman Abou-Nolla, who made reference to Chapter 3 Verse 102 of the Qur’an, said all believers should fear God as He should be feared.

Abou-Nolla said all the prophets of God sent to mankind with their messages from Adam to Noah, to Ibrahim, Isah and Muhammad (S.A.W.) came with the message of sacrifice.

He recalled that former Nigerian leaders from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Ahmadu Bello, Nnamdi Azikiwe, Obafemi Awolowo, MKO Abiola, Madam Funmilayo Ransom-Kuti, and others, sacrificed their knowledge, wealth, sweat resulting in the growth and development of the country.