Update on Fouani MD’s kidnap

Abducted MD Of Fouani Coy, 3 Others Still In Captivity, the Lagos State police command has confirmed .

The managing director of Fouani Company and three of his Lebanese brothers are still being held captive

Armed men suspected to be kidnappers have abducted four Lebanese including the Managing Director of Fouani Company, a prominent representative of LG and Hisense.

The abducted brothers – Abbas Fouani, Youssef Fouani and Amtal Fouani – were seized around 6pm under the Folomo bridge while traveling by boat.

According to reports, the kidnappers, who were aboard two speed boats, have demanded a ransom of $1.5 million from the victims’ families.

According to credible sources, the victims were travelling by boat from Apapa to Victoria Island when they were ambushed near Falomo Bridge.

Police Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Police, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident and stated that an investigation is ongoing.

He said, “Yes, we received the report and are investigating it.”

“We are currently working with their families and the Lebanese community to get them released,” Hundeyin explained.

However, the abduction has sparked outrage in the business community, with many calling for increased security measures to protect citizens. The incident raises concerns about the safety of Lagos’ waterways and the effectiveness of law enforcement agencies in combating crime.