Renowned Music Promoter Femi Esho Dies At 77

“Baba Esho departed to greater glory on Monday 17th June 2024 after a brief illness at the age of 77 years,” said the younger Esho.

“Baba Esho until his demise was the Chairman of the Evergreen Musical Company as well as the Founder of the Evergreen Music Heritage Foundation.”

She said the Highlife music encyclopedia would be remembered as one who gave himself to see to the “immortality” of the musical works of Nigerian Highlife, Juju, Sakara, Apala, Afrobeat and a crop of other Nigerian/African genre of indigenous music.

The family said burial plans would be announced in due course.