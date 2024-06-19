Two die, many injure as victims of Fubara, Wike loyalists’ clash

A policeman was killed at Eberi-Omuma in the Omuma Local Government Council secretariat during a clash between supporters of Fubara and his predecessor, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

At Eberi-Omuma, in the Omuma LGA, a policeman and a member of a local vigilante group were killed during a scuffle, though the police said both men were there to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

A source said a policeman attached to a politician in the Omuma LGA had allegedly shot the member of the vigilante group codenamed the Omuma Security Planning and Advisory Committee. The politician was in one of the groups that clashed at the council secretariat.

The source said the protesters attacked and killed the policeman in reprisal.

But when contacted, the spokesperson for the state Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the death of the policeman and the vigilante. She, however, did not disclose the cause of the death.

She said, “Yes, we lost a police officer and a vigilante member. Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the immediate and remote causes of the incident.”

Also in Obio/Akpor, Emohua, Eleme and Khana LGAs, there were reports of shooting by unidentified persons.

But in the Ikwerre Local Government Area, the outgoing Chairman, Dr Samuel Nwanosike, succeeded in staying put in the council until much later when he left, as he was seen in a viral video speaking from the council, although there were reports of gunshots in some parts of the area.

Nwanosike, an ally to the FCT minister, accused the governor and the Chief of Staff, at Government House. Dr Edison Ehie, of hiring cultists and gunmen to unleash mayhem in the 23 LGAs.

Nwanosike, in a trending video on Tuesday alleged that the governor hired creek dwellers and brought them to the state, saying “They are going about LGA by LGAs shooting and looting the properties” of the councils particularly that of the Ikwerre LGA.

“They went and hired cultists who are shooting and looting council properties in the name of governing a state. They even shot a policeman.

To prevent a breakdown of law and order, the police on Tuesday evening announced the takeover of the 23 council secretariats.

This is as Fubara, in a state-wide broadcast on Tuesday, directed the heads of local government administrations to take charge of council affairs from Wednesday, (tomorrow) pending further directives.

The three-year tenure of the 23 chairmen expired on Monday but they had vowed to remain in office, citing the Local Government Amendment Law 2024 made by the Martin Amaewhule-led House of Assembly.

And Fubara had stated that there was no extension of tenures of elected local government chairmen, adding that the law is unambiguous it, clarifying that the court has also affirmed the position of the law.

In contrast, the 27 lawmakers loyal to Wike, are claiming that the Law empowers them to remain in office for six months due to the failure of Fubara to conduct local government elections.

One of the council bosses and Secretary of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, Rivers State chapter, Obarimate Ollor, Ollor, had alleged, while addressing stakeholders at the first Annual General Meeting of the Aleto Clan Association in Port Harcourt last Thursday, that there were plans to invade the council on Monday (yesterday).

On Monday, youths occupied the secretariats of three local governments of the Kalabari-speaking areas, namely, Asari-Toru, Akuku-Toru and Degema and vowed not to allow the chairmen access because their tenure expired.