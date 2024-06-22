Chioma’s wedding ring worth three Rolls Royce cars ( $662,750 multiply by 3) – Davido

Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, popularly called Davido, has disclosed that the wedding ring he presented to his fiancée Chioma is worth the price of two or three Rolls Royce cars.

Recall that earlier this month, Davido disclosed that he and Chioma would have their wedding in Lagos on June 25.

The revelation came to the open via video posted on Instagram on Friday by businessman and socialite Pascal Okechukwu, also known as Cubana Chief Priest.

In the video, the socialite praised the couple, who were seated in a car, and asked Chioma to show off the ring.

In the accompanying caption, the socialite affirmed that the wedding ceremony would be a “strict gathering of real friends and family.”

“We’re rolling on a Rolls-Royce. A Yoruba man steps out and says, I am coming down to Imo to pick an amazing fruit and it’s happening,” Cubana said.

“They fought it. They tried to stop it. They did everything possible to end it but the will of God happened.”

Responding, Davido said, “That is two, three Rolls Royces right there.”

So, there are indications that it is billed to be Nigeria’s Biggest, Classic Wedding.

Davido said , the Engagement Ring I bought My Fiancée CHIOMA Rowland, ‘Love of My Life’ costs me $1million (N146Million), a price worth Two Rolls Royces.

…’#ChiVido 2024! Excessive steeze! Let me see that ring’

Davido already got confirmation from several top American music stars that they will attend the ceremony’.

YOUNEWS learnt from Sources close to the Adeleke’s Family

This coming wedding is going to be a gathering of billionaires”-Israel DMW, has also mentioned.

*FACT: ‘The price of the 2024 Rolls-Royce Phantom starts at $505,750 and goes up to $662,750 depending on the trim and options’-Car