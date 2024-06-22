FBN Holdings Plc Confirms Olusegun Alebiosu As FirstBank MD

The Board of Directors of FBN Holdings Plc has confirmed the appointment of Mr. Olusegun Alebiosu as the substantive Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of its subsidiary, FirstBank Nigeria Limited.

Before this confirmation, Mr. Alebiosu served as the bank’s Acting Chief Executive Officer.

This development follows the resignation of Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, who previously held the position of Managing Director/CEO of the bank.

Also, the Board approved the appointments of Mr. Ini Ebong as Deputy Managing Director of FirstBank and Mr. Alao Olatunde-Olaifa as Non-Executive Director of the bank.

According to the statement signed by the Ag. Company Secretary, Adewale L.O Arogundade, the appointments are subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Olusegun Alebiosu was appointed the Acting Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of First Bank of Nigeria Limited in April 2024.

He was previously Executive Director, Chief Risk Officer, and Executive Compliance Officer from January 2022 until 20 April 2024.

Prior to that appointment, he was the Group Executive/ Chief Risk Officer, a position he held since 2016.

Segun brings to the Executive Management of FirstBank over 28 years of experience in the banking and financial services industry with cross-functional exposure to Credit risk management, financial planning and control, Credit and marketing, Trade, Corporate and commercial banking, Agriculture financing, Oil and Gas, Transportation (including Aviation and Shipping) and Project financing.

He commenced his professional career in 1991 with Oceanic Bank Plc. (now EcoBank Plc.) and prior to joining FirstBank in 2016 served as Chief Risk Officer at Coronation Merchant Bank Limited, Chief Credit Risk Officer at African Development Bank Group, and Group Head, Credit Policy & Deputy Chief Credit Risk Officer at United Bank for Africa Plc.

Segun is an alumnus of Harvard Business School and Harvard School of Government. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management, and also a Master’s degree in International Law and Diplomacy from the University of Lagos.