Shake-Up in Punch: Daily, Weekend Editors removed

June 22, 2024

Management of The Punch newspapers has removed the editors for both its daily and weekend titles through a resignation order

YOUNEWS learnt that Tunji Abioye, and Samson Folarin have been asked to immediately step in after the gale that affected the top editorial staff of the newspaper’s titles.

A former politics editor of the newspaper, Friday Olokor, who shared the news on Facebook, added that the new order by the management has created tension in the newsroom.

“Tension in PUNCH, mgt asks Daily, Weekend Editors to resign! TUNJI ABIOYE, SAMSON FOLARIN step in,” Olokor wrote.

