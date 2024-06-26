Customs Officer requests for water, Slumps, Dies @ NASS

A senior officer of the Nigeria Customs Service on Tuesday slumped and died after developing a complication during a hearing at the House of Representatives.

Essien Etop Andrew, Deputy Comptroller of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in charge of Finance, Administration and Technical Services, walked into the National Assembly, on Tuesday, with no sign he would not walk out of the parliament alive.

Andrew had led a team of top customs officers to the House of Representatives for an investigative hearing by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

He had requested for Water.. Sir, I may need to take water.”

“Go ahead,” Chairman of the Committee, Rep. Bamidele Salam, had said, adding, “Do you need tea.? Can somebody please attend to him?”

Shortly after, he collapsed and was rushed to the House of Representatives Clinic, where he died.

The House Spokesman, Akin Rotimi Jr confirmed the incident in a statement.

The statement reads: “It is with deep sadness and regret that we confirm the passing of an esteemed official of the Nigeria Customs Service who was at the National Assembly for an engagement with a House Committee.

“During the engagement, which occurred around 1.00pm on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, the official developed sudden health complications.

Despite the immediate and diligent efforts of first responders and medical personnel at the National Assembly Clinic, he unfortunately passed away.

“The House of Representatives extends its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased during this difficult time.

We recognize the significant contributions he made to the Nigeria Customs Service and to our nation.

“The House of Representatives stands ready to support efforts to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident and is cooperating fully with all relevant authorities to ensure all necessary protocols are followed.”

Deputy Comptroller Essien was born on the 16th of November 1967 and joined the Nigeria Customs Service on the 27th of November 1989 with over three decades of service to our nation. Hailing from Nsit-Ubium in Akwa Ibom State, he was known for his diligence and exceptional service record in the Accounts Unit. His role as the DC Revenue was pivotal in ensuring the accurate reconciliation of revenue, which he performed with utmost precision and dedication.