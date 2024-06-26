Emefiele seeks court’s permission to travel out

A former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele, has requested permission from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja, where he is facing corruption charges, to travel abroad for a medical check-up.

Mr Emefiele’s lawyer, Mathew Burkaa, drew the trial judge’s attention to the pending application at Tuesday’s proceedings.

The defence lawyer, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), did not provide details of the destination of the intended medical trip or his client’s ailment.

The trial judge, Hamza Mu’azu, had ordered the seizure of Mr Emefiele’s passport as part of his bail conditions.

The defendant seeks in his application the release of his passport to enable him to embark on the foreign trip.

Mr Mu’azu fixed 8 July for the hearing of the defendant’s application.

The prosecuting agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has yet to comment on the application. The agency can oppose or support the application. It can also choose to be indifferent.

In the case, EFCC charged Mr Emefiele with 20 amended counts of conferment of corrupt advantages, conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, forgery, and obtaining about $6.23 million by false pretence.

Mr Emefiele, governor of the CBN for nearly a decade, faces corruption charges in separate trials in Abuja and Lagos instituted against him after President Bola Tinubu removed him from office last June.