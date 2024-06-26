Fire guts a section of Dangote Refinery, “under control”

Fire has gut a section of the newly launched 650 million barrels per day Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals in Lagos.

YOUNEWS learnt from official source that, A “minor fire” incident was recorded at the effluent treatment plant of the Dangote Refinery in Lagos on Wednesday.

While many are already suspecting sabotage, we could not immediately ascertain the cause of the inferno which is currently raging.

One commenter said “They have extended the sabotage at the Govt refinery to the Private refinery.”

They’re doing everything humanly possible to frustrate Dangote. We pray he doesn’t give up.

Dangote cried out few days back of some cabals trying to frustrate him on this refinery, and now this fire.

Nigeria needs total overhaul. Can’t we just get it right for once!”

A video of the fire incident shared on several social media showed a thick dark smoke rising from what appears as one of the tank storages in the facility.

Dangote Oil Refinery which started refining diesel, is a 650,000 barrels per day (BPD) integrated refinery project located at the Lekki Free Zone near Lagos, Nigeria.

Owned by Dangote Group, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery was inaugurated on the 22nd of May 2023 in Lekki, Nigeria