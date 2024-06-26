Highlights of Davido, Chioma wedding in Lagos (CHIVIDO2024)

Award-winning musician, David Adeleke, popularly called Davido, struggled to hide his tears when the father of his wife, Chioma Rowland, was praying for the newly-wedded couple.

In a video from the ongoing wedding in Lagos on Tuesday, one of the groom’s men wiped Davido’s tears, after which the singer hugged Chioma’s father who continued to pray for him.

The couple’s wedding has been building up excitement on social media with the hashtag #CHIVIDO2024 since the duo released their pre-wedding photos.

Interestingly, Davido, has described the day of his wedding with his long-time partner, Chioma Rowland, as the best day of his life.

The elated musician was heard in a video clip online saying he felt good about the decision to tie the knot with his lover.

“I feel good. It’s the best day of my life. It’s a great day. We are here to receive our wife,” Davido said in the video clip.

The wedding, which was staged in Lagos State, attracted dignitaries, including governors, high-profile traditional rulers, and celebrities, among others, who graced the occasion that became the most trending event in the country on Tuesday.

Tagged #Chivido2024, the wedding garnered substantial attention and excitement from fans and media, who flooded the internet with wedding photos and videos of the influential couple.

Also, part of the side attraction at the momentous event was when a leading automobile company, GAC Motors, gifted Davido, and his newly-wedded wife, Chioma, a brand-new Sport Utility Vehicle.

“GAC Motor Nigeria Gift Davido and wife a brand new GAC Motor 2024 GN8 MPV as a wedding gift. #davido #thechefchi Congratulations. On behalf of the Chairman CIG MOTORS GROUP – CHIEF DIANA CHEN,” the company disclosed in a caption attached to a video it shared on Instagram on Tuesday.

The wedding had various political figures, celebrities and pressmen, among others in attendance.

In anticipation of their big day, Nigerian singer, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido and friends of the bride-to-be, Chioma Rowland, have surprised her with a late night bridal shower.

In a video, Chioma was seen dancing and enjoying herself as she was serenaded by Iyanya.

She wore a crown and a sash that read “Bride-to-be” as her loved ones cheered her on.

This surprise party comes ahead of her big day with Davido, who shared pre-wedding photos on Sunday..