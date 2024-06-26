Minimum Wage: 36 Govs meet 7 p.m in Abuja today

Governors of the 36 states of the federation have resolved to meet on Wednesday to resolve issues regarding the proposed new minimum wage.

Recall that the governors had rejected the N62,000 proposed by the federal government, explaining that some states would have to borrow to pay salaries if the amount is implemented.

However, the organised labour is still insisting on N250,000 wage.

The governors’ decision to hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday followed the stepping down of the memo on minimum wage by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Tuesday.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, had told newsmen after the FEC that the Council could not take a decision on the issue of minimum wage because it involves local government, states, federal government and organised private sector.

But the Acting Director on Media and Public Affair of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Halima Ahmed, confirmed the meeting.