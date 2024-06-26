Minimum Wage : Labour Convenes Emergency Meeting today, Wednesday

Members of the organised labour comprising both the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress, have convened an emergency meeting over the decision of the Federal Executive Council to step down the memo on the minimum wage.

The meeting, according to a top official at the NLC headquarters, will be held at Labour House at 10:00am on Wednesday.

The official said it is meant for discussion on the decision of FEC to step down the memo on minimum wage.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said all 39 items on the agenda of the meeting were all taken except the memo on the minimum wage.

Idris had disclosed that there was a report by the Tripartite committee which comprises of local government, States , NLC/ TUC and the federal government, adding that the committee submitted its report, and there was a memo to that effect.

The minister, however, said Council could not take a decision on it because it involves Local Government, states, FG, Organized Private Sector and Labour unions.

He, therefore, said the memo on the new minimum wage was stepped down so that the President, Bola Tinubu could consult widely before a final submission is made to the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, the NLC official, who spoke to Daily Trust Tuesday night said the entire leadership of the two labour centres would meet and take a unanimous position before the President takes consultation to them.

“Even though we had a position already, we will meet tomorrow morning, (Wednesday) to fine-tune our position before we’re consulted.

It is important for us,” the top official said anonymously because he wasn’t authorised to speak to the media.

Members of the organised labour had earlier this month paralysed economic activities of the country with its indefinite strike that lasted only two days which declared to press home their demands on minimum wage.